Scarborough's George Rhodes Jnr eyeing an upset at Sunderland's Stadium of Light

From left, coach Ryan Ashworth, George Rhodes Jnr, Taylor Rhodes and coach George Rhodes Snr

Scarborough’s George Rhodes Jnr is looking to cause an upset against Jarrow’s Ewan Mackenzie at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Sunday

The Westway Boxing Club professional is boxing a six-round contest at Sunderland’s ground against the unbeaten Mackenzie on July 17

The light-middleweight said: “He is unbeaten and is a big seller of tickets up there, but there is no pressure on me at all and I will be looking to upset the applecart

“I will be on him straight away as a win could get me a step close to my long-term target of a central area title

“These 10-round fights are my main aim, but I need to focus on this Sunday’s fight first.

New dad Rhodes Jnr has been very happy with how his training has gone ahead of this fight

He said: “I have had 10 weeks notice for this fight so I have had plenty of time to prepare, it came up just a few weeks after our little boy was born so it has been a busy time balancing my new dad duties, and work, with training but I am feeling great going into the weekend’s fight

“The training has gone very well and I have had some very good sparring too so now I am really looking forward to the weigh-in Saturday and the fight on Sunday

“It is good to be on such a strong bill , and along with fight I had at Hull KR’s stadium it will be one of the bigger venues I have fought at.

“I have done a bit of outside fighting in preparation as fighting outside in a stadium is a very different challenge to the usual indoor bouts.

"I’d like thank Bill Swales, Ryan Ashworth and my Dad for all the time and effort they have put in getting me ready for this fight."