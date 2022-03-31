Westway's Harry Fisher, centre, with coaches George Rhodes Senior, left, and Ryan Ashworth

The 17-year-old light-middleweight from Pickering started steadily in an even first round, which the home boxer probably edged.

Fisher then worked his way back into the fight against Ali’s counter-punching style and looked to have won the second round, so heading into the final round the teenager knew that he had to take command of the bout.

The teenager then boxed out of his skin and pinned his opponent back on the ropes and delivered a big right hand for the standing count.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westway's Harry Fisher is announced as the winner

The Westway boxer was deservedly announced as the winner by a unanimous points decision.

Westway coach George Rhodes senior said: “It is great for Harry to get some fights now as the Covid pandemic meant that amateur boxing was pretty much on pause on the competitive front for young lads like him.

“His fight was on late in a show where nearly all the fights had been won by home boxers so we knew it was going to be a tough night.

“He has put a lot of hard work in during the last couple of years and he travels in from Pickering to keep up his training.