Westway boxer Harry Fisher nets win in Rotherham
Westway Boxing Club’s Harry Fisher claimed a unanimous points victory against Aaman Ali at the Saif’s Boxing Gym in Rotherham on Friday night.
The 17-year-old light-middleweight from Pickering started steadily in an even first round, which the home boxer probably edged.
Fisher then worked his way back into the fight against Ali’s counter-punching style and looked to have won the second round, so heading into the final round the teenager knew that he had to take command of the bout.
The teenager then boxed out of his skin and pinned his opponent back on the ropes and delivered a big right hand for the standing count.
The Westway boxer was deservedly announced as the winner by a unanimous points decision.
Westway coach George Rhodes senior said: “It is great for Harry to get some fights now as the Covid pandemic meant that amateur boxing was pretty much on pause on the competitive front for young lads like him.
“His fight was on late in a show where nearly all the fights had been won by home boxers so we knew it was going to be a tough night.
“He has put a lot of hard work in during the last couple of years and he travels in from Pickering to keep up his training.
“We are busy now down at Westway Boxing Club and the new crop of boxers have a few fights lined up for shows coming up soon across the North of England.”