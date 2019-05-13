Brompton stun Staxton to stay top of the Premier Division standings

Brompton’s superb start to life in the Premier Division continued as they stunned title-contenders Staxton to stay top of the pile.

After losing their openers without either reaching double figures, it appeared Brompton were in for a long afternoon.

Number three Tom Fletcher-Varey had other ideas though, hitting seven fours and four sixes on his way to 67 to help Brompton to 203-7 from their 37 overs.

Tom Bruce (46) and Neil Fletcher (25) helped the hosts to their total.

Oli West was Staxton’s star man with the ball with 3-40, while Dave Morris took 2-40.

Despite several Staxton batsmen making solid starts, only Dave Williamson (33) kicked on in face of superb bowling from Tom Pateman (5-47) and Fletcher (4-52) as the visitors fell to 140 all out.

A monumental batting collapse saw Ebberston fall to a home defeat against Scalby.

The hosts were firmly in the driving seat the tea interval after Scalby were all back in the hut for just 103, Lachlan Cooke top-scoring with 22 not out.

Cooper Barnes (4-17), Frankie Beal (3-33) and Sam Hardie (2-25) all shone with the cherry for Ebberston.

The hosts were then cruising on 67-2 in their reply, skipper Jonathan Mason hitting 42 of those, but James Deaves (4-17) and Cooke (3-36) ensured Scalby sealed an unlikely win as Ebberston were all out for just 96.

Staithes are hot on the heels of leaders Brompton after they edged to a two-wicket win at Seamer.

Gregg Chadwick (46), Darrol Lewis (44) and Matty Morris (37) helped guide Seamer to 181-5 from 45 overs as Chris Morrison and Simon Bowes grabbed two wickets apiece for Staithes.

Bowes then top-scored with 40 in Staithes’ reply as they edged to 182-8, Ben Hoggarth adding 30 and Richard Ward a crucial unbeaten 27.

Paul Greenhough claimed 3-35 with Adam Morris and Jamie Griffin grabbing two wickets apiece.

Heslerton remain rooted to the foot of the table after their poor start to the season continued with a six-wicket defeat at home to Cayton.

Matthew Webster (29) and Rob Middlewood (25) found form for Heslerton, but a lack of support saw them fall to 109 all out as their former player Stuart Pickard claimed 3-27, while Ben Vicary and Tom Ward took two wickets each.

Luke Jennison’s 43 then helped guide Cayton to 111-4, despite Webster’s 2-26.

Champions Filey were denied what looked likely to be a resounding victory when their game at Settrington was rained off at the tea interval.

Hosts Settrington were all out for just 100, only Stephen Beal’s 26 troubling the scorers in face of superb bowling from Phil Dickens (4-11) and Nathan Robson (3-31).

The heavens then opened and denied Filey the chance to push for the victory.

Bridlington 2nds dug deep for an 18-run victory in a rain-affected game at Wykeham in Division One.

The visitors looked to be crashing to defeat as they slumped to 28-6 as the Wykeham bowling attack ran riot, but 53 not out from skipper Andy Leeson guided them to 92-9 from their 35 overs.

Spinner Matthew Vincent (3-19), Tom Owen (2-13), Sam Owen (2-20) and Dave Pearson (2-18) shone with the ball.

The villagers made a solid start with a 38-run opening partnership between Ezra Pashby (22) and Mike Dugdale (12), but this became 55-7.

Vincent then hit 15 off 13 balls as the hosts looked to pull off a stunning comeback, but his wicket saw Wykeham slump and see them all out for 74, 19 runs short of victory.

Cloughton stayed in second spot after they edged to a three-wicket win in a low-scoring affair with Great Habton.

Despite a steady 93-ball 37 from skipper John Lumley, Habton fell to 87-9, new signing Alex White taking 4-32 and Jack Hakings 2-24.

Cloughton struggled to their target in reply as they lost seven wickets, but 28 from Hakings helped them nudge over the line, Jim Boyes taking 4-25 for Habton.

A stunning spell of bowling from Aaron Fox guided Forge Valley to a 29-run win at Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Sean Pinder struck the bulk of Valley’s 149 all out as he hit 14 fours in his 83, Finlay Ward (3-23), Elliot Hatton (3-53) and Noman Shabir (2-19) shining with the ball.

Despite 40 from skipper James Clark and 27 from opener Josh Till, Flixton were all out for 120 in reply as Fox sealed stunning figures of 5-13 from seven overs, as Luke Calvert claimed 2-24 and Dan Tomlinson, Alex Glass and Pinder also grabbed a wicket each.

Lewis White cracked three sixes and 11 fours on his way to a match-winning innings of 91 for hosts Thornton Dale as they beat Fylingdales by 49 runs.

Opener White was the only Dale batsman to trouble the scorers as he agonisingly missed out on a century when he was trapped lbw by Mark Estill just nine runs short of three-figures.

Dale finished their reduced innings of 35 overs on 142-5, Barry Heyes taking 3-31, with Chris Hurworth also claiming a wicket alongside Estill’s dismissal of danger-man White.

Gareth Hunt was the star man with the ball for hosts Dale after the tea break, taking 4-20 from 10 overs as Dales were dismissed for 93 in 34.2 overs.

Only Estill got going with the bat for the visitors, his 34 the only real innings of note as Col Lockwood, Tom Snowdon, Adrian Turnbull and Cameron Cooper all claimed one wicket apiece for the victors Thornton Dale.