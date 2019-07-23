Cloughton see off Ganton to seal Hospital Bowl success

Cloughton’s superb season continued as they lifted the Hospital Bowl trophy following victory against Ganton in Monday night’s final at North Marine Road.

Cloughton beat Cayton B, Sherburn and Wykeham in the earlier rounds to make it through to Monday’s final, while Ganton edged out Forge Valley, Scalby B and Ebberston B.

Skipper Liam Salt won the toss and elected to take first use of the North Marine Road wicket, his side posting a total of 134-6.

Ben Rowe top-scored with an unbeaten 28 with support from captain Salt, 24.

Ganton weren’t able to chase down their victory target as Gary Jordan bagged figures of 3-24.

Attention now turns to Friday night’s Hospital Cup final as Filey lock horns with Scalby, again at North Marine Road, 6pm start.