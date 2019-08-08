Coach Simon Smith has faith in squad as five depart Scarborough RUFC

Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith isn’t panicking despite seeing a host of regular first-team players depart Silver Royd.

Smith will have to make do without the services of James Perrett, Sam Dawson, Cade Robinson, Tom Hicks and Manning Smith, while Matty Young will also be unavailable due to work commitments in the early stages of the season.

Scarborough have started the tough task of replacing those departing by bringing in Aussie utility back Angus Frend, who landed in the country a couple of weeks ago, while the club’s new youth development officer Stuart Smyth has arrived at Silver Royd.

Coach Smith is confident that with a few new arrivals and good strength-in-depth that his side will remain competitive after a superb debut season in North One East.

“I’m not worrying about the situation,” insisted coach Smith.

“Players always come and go at this level of the game and we already knew about several of the guys leaving us and have been planning accordingly.

“Regardless, I’m confident in the lads who could step in from the Vikings and if it means another Scarborough lad gets a chance to stake a claim for a shirt then that can only be a good thing.

“We’ve had good numbers at training so far and I’ve been impressed with the lads who have been at the sessions.”

Scarborough RUFC host Goole at Silver Royd in their first pre-season fixture this Saturday.

A mixture of Vikings and Danesmen players will take on Castleford on Saturday August 17 before locking horns with Hullensians on Friday August 23.

Scarborough start the 2019/20 season at Cleckheaton on Saturday September 7.