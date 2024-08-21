All-rounder Casey Rudd stars in Bridlington CC 1sts loss at home to leaders Beverley Town CC

Casey Rudd took all four wickets and hit 29 in Bridlington CC's loss at home to leaders Beverley Town. PHOTO: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Despite all-rounder Casey Rudd’s best efforts Bridlington CC 1sts slumped to a six-wicket loss at home to Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East leaders Beverley Town on Saturday afternoon.

Rudd hit a determined 29 from 71 deliveries for the Dukes Park club as they struggled against a strong Beverley Town bowling attack, tail-ender Jamie Boynton top-scoring for Brid with 32 as the lower-order batsmen helped the hosts to 142 all out in 46.3 overs – having been 97-8 at one point.

In reply all-rounder Rudd did his best to keep his side in the contest with a excellent bowling performance, snapping up all four wickets to fall for 46 runs from 13 overs.

Beverley had a slight wobble from 53-0 to 71-3 but the visitors secured victory with 143-4 from 30.2 overs.

Russ Robinson hits four in Bridlington CC's home loss to Beverley. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Brid will look to bounce back with a win at Driffield Town 2nds this coming Saturday.

Bridlington 2nds missed the chance to gain the upper hand in the race for the second promotion spot in CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division One as they slumped to a shock 104-run loss at Thornton Dale.

Opener Daz Ellis showed all his experience with a stunning 112 in 108 deliveries – including three sixes and 16 fours – as Dale made 239-7, Josh Mainprize taking 3-37.

Brid then slipped to 135 all out despite the best efforts of veteran Andy Leeson (36) and Sam Edmundson (30), Gareth Hunt taking 3-25 for Thornton.

Brid 2nds will look to take a step nearer to promotion at home to Ganton this coming Saturday, while close rivals Flixton 2nds face as tough trip to Sewerby, who lost by three runs at Settrington last weekend.

Eddie Rounthwaite was on form with a sparkling 92 for the hosts as they posted 205-7, Rich Reynolds adding 42 while Peter Davies took 3-32. In reply,

Davies then hit 43, but despite Mike Artley’s 78no the visitors ended agonisingly short on 202-5.

Snainton were relegated from Division Two after their eight-wicket loss at home to Flamborough, a result that keeps the latter in the promotion

The hosts made a decent 203-7, but Boro coasted to 207-2 in just 37.2 overs.

Josh Grover smashed a superb 90 and David Stockdale 71 as Wykeham 2nds hammered Wold Newton by 182 runs in Division Three.