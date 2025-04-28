All-rounder Richard Malthouse sparkles in thrilling National Village Cup win for Flixton against West Tanfield
The visitors won the toss, asked Flixton to bat as openers Will Hutchinson (23) and Richard Malthouse (30) put on 47 for the first wicket.
Wickets fell following their departure before Connor Stephenson (32) and Jack Walmsley (30) pushed the score on to what looked like and turned out to be a par score of 188-9 off their 40 overs.
Jonny Luty, with 3 for 42, was the pick of the away bowlers.
West Tanfield replied steadily with Harry Abel (45) and Will Shaw (52) putting on 97 for the third wicket. Wickets fell in quick succession as the run-rate increased and the innings closed on 183-8.
Marley Ward, 3-39, and Malthouse, 3-46, were the pick of the Flixton bowlers.
Flixton will play another Nidderdale League team Killinghall at home on Sunday, May 11, 1pm.
Ebberston also progressed to the second round as their scheduled opponents Aldbrough St John’s conceded.
The next test for Ebberston is a trip to South Holderness.
Staithes were also handed their win in their first round match by Sutton-on-Hull, and move through to the next stage.
The Whitby side face a tough challenge at home to Woodhouse Grange in round two a week on Sunday.
YPLN: Scarborough CC lost their opening YPLN Championship East match of the season at Brandesburton by 137 runs on Saturday.
The hosts amassed a huge 386-7 against the youngsters and despite Tom Bussey’s defiant 87 and 48no from David Snowball Scarborough were all out for 249.