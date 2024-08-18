All-rounder Sean Exley sparkles with five-wicket haul and ton as Cloughton secure promotion to SBL Division One

Brompton 2nds earned promotion to Division Three with their win against Malton 4ths.

Sean Exley was on top all-round form as Division Two leaders Cloughton eased to a nine-wicket win at Mulgrave 2nds to seal promotion.

Exley bagged a brilliant 5-32 as the hosts posted a respectable 199-9, Ben Duell smacking a superb 73 from just 52 balls, Nick Gibson adding 52.

Cloughton eased to a winning 205-1 in 24.1 overs, Exley hammering 104 not out in just 66 balls, including 17 fours and three sixes and sharing an opening stand of 146 with Liam Salt (60).

Cloughton are on the verge of clinching the title despite second-placed Seamer 2nds easing to a seven-wicket win at home to nine-man Filey 2nds.

Gary Walters took 3-21 and Robbie Palmer-Jenkinson 3-5 as Filey were all out for 124, Tahsin Marjan hitting 31, Harry Pawson 29 and Harry Pinder 26.

Veteran openers Dave Graham (42) and Darrol Lewis (34) helped Seamer to the win with 125-3 in 21.4 overs.

Malton 3rds kept their survival hopes afloat with a four-wicket win at Ebberston 2nds.

Alex Biles took 3-22 as the hosts were all out for 133, Jon King hitting 44.

Steven Towse hit 48no to steer Malton home, Josh Raines adding 40 while Matthew Kings scooped 3-33.

Snainton were relegated after their eight-wicket loss at home to Flamborough, a result that keeps the latter in the promotion race.

Charlie Parker took three wickets and hit 71 as Grosmont won by two wickets at home to Cayton.

C Henry also took three wickets as Cayton were dismissed for 119, Daz Jones making 46 and Leon Kennedy 32. Grosmont edged home despite Connor Webster’s 3-22.

Forge Valley earned the Division Three title with a seven-wicket win at second-placed Glaisdale, who are all-but promoted despite the result.

Charlie Ionascu took 4-12 and Steven Bates 3-34 as the hosts were all out for 167, Pete Stentiford scoring 50 and William Burtt 30.

Charlie Baldwin’s superb 74 and Ionascu’s 37no steered Valley to the win and the title.

Josh Grover smashed a superb 90 and David Stockdale 71 as Wykeham 2nds hammered Wold Newton by 182 runs.

Skipper Ian Thompson struck 42 and Tom Owen 42no as the visitors racked up 287-5, Newton making 105-9 in reply.

Anoop Singh struck an excellent 99 as Scarborough Hospital won by 18 runs at home to Staxton 2nds, despite a brilliant 101 by Paul Russell.

Sherburn 2nds won by eight wickets at home to Ravenscar.

Jish Rewcroft hit 59no as the visitors posted 131-7, Connor Miles’ 61 helping Sherburn to victory.

Staithes 2nds closed in on the Division Four title with a 10-wicket win at nine-man Ravenscar 2nds.

Ben Theaker took 3-14 as the hosts were skittled for 58, G Lewis then hit 45no.

Aaron Fox hammered 153 in just 94 balls and Phil Holden 102 in 78 balls as Brompton’s 258-run win at Malton 4ths secured promotion.

The visitors racked up a huge 336-8, then Malton were skittled for 78 in reply as Brompton secured promotion.

Wykeham 3rds conceded their game at Scalby 3rds.

Thornton Dale 2nds won by 43 runs at Forge Valley 2nds.