BECKETT DIV 2, 3 & 4: Kinghorn ton leads Pikes to victory

A superb century by stalwart John Kinghorn steered Pickering 4ths to an 18-run win at Forge Valley 3rds.

In one of the few games to miraculously defy the torrential rain the visitors Pickering 4ths posted a superb 198-3 in Division Four West, dominated by an undefeated 124 for Kinghorn.

In reply, Valley veteran Pete Wannop (50no) battle on to keep his side in it, but despite 33 from John Flinton and 35 from Adam Hurford-Smith they fell short on 180 all out, Simon Boyes bagging 3-16 for the Pikes, who were only playing their second game of the season having conceded two matches and being handed one match in similar fashion.

Ed Cooper showed his class with an unbeaten 133 as Ganton 2nds racked up 236-2, Dan Reardon adding 43 at Malton & Old Malton 2nds, who were 14-0 when rain stopped play.

Brompton swept to a 10-wicket win at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Tony Hulme snapped up 3-2, Craig Mudd 3-10 and Steve Appleby 2-6 as Wykeham slumped to 54 all out, then former Ebberston duo Chris Suggitt (33no) and Steve Suggitt (20no) wrapped up a simple win.

Jordan Farrow took 4-20 and Nick Dobson 3-30 as Sherburn 2nds dismissed hosts Thornton Dale 2nds for 148, Cameron Cooper hitting 50 and Thomas Snowden 46 before rain halted proceedings at tea.

In Division Four East, Wold Newton 2nds eased to a win at Muston 2nds to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Matthew Atkinson scooped 4-18 and Gordon Taylor 3-23 as Muston were dismissed for 105, John Precious hitting 32.

Rikki Lawrence's 33 saw Newton to victory.

Scarborough 3rds had reached 68-0 from 18 overs when rain halted play at Ravenscar 2nds, Tom Pratt hitting 36 not out.

Matty Jones smashed 63 from 49 balls as Scarborough Rugby Club reached 155-3 before rain halted play in their game against Scalby 3rds.

Wold Newton's first team also had a fine day, racing to a seven-wicket win at home to Kirkbymoorside in Division Two.

James Knaggs claimed a magnificent seven wickets for 22 runs as Kirkby were skittled for just 64 runs, and then Stu Harrison's unbeaten 32 completed the win.

Leaders Bridlington 2nds posted an imposing 222-5 at home to Fylingdales, the latter probably relieved to see the rain halt play at tea.

Will Watts was dismissed five runs short of a well-deserved century for the home side.

Adrian Turnbull hit 52, Paul Lockey 38 and John Metcalfe 25 not out as Ebberston 2nds reached 149 from 42.1 overs before the elements ended the game at home to Cayton 2nds.

Pickering 3rds also racked up a superb 204-5 before rain stopped their game at home to Wykeham 2nds.

George Baldwin struck 58, Charlie Marwood 40, Les Welburn 38 and Luke Shepherd 25no for the Pikes.

Sewerby 2nds made it to 122-5 from 37.3 overs at Seamer 2nds when rain ended their game, Dan Artley hitting 44 and Andy Smith 25.

Ravenscar's struggles continued as they slipped to an eight-wicket loss at Flamborough in Division Three, Ben Traves taking an astounding 7-8 for the victors.

George Moyes took the other two wickets as 10-man Ravenscar slipped to 42 all out in only 19.2 overs, Binooj Bhas then took 2-25 but could not halt Boro wrapping up the win in just 9.4 overs and completing a very quick win, their second in as many weeks after losing their first four matches.

Nawton Grange 2nds also wrapped a rapid win in their home game against Forge Valley 2nds.

Matthew Durrant took 4-27 and Ben Stamp 3-20 as Valley slumped to 68 all out in only 16 overs, then S Hall (30) and Terry Ellis (22no) knocked off the runs in just 12 overs.

Jon Lay took 5-8 for Heslerton 2nds before rain ended their game at Cloughton 2nds with the leaders on 100-6, Liam Salt having hit 28.

Mulgrave 2nds made a superb 207-8 from only 37.5 overs at Snainton before rain ended play, so the second-placed hosts were saved a very tricky run-chase.

Chris Spenceley (54no), Luke Jackson (52no) and Simon Kipling (29) all excelled with the bat, while youngsters Mike Kipling (3-39), Kieran Jackson (3-48) and Ben Norman (2-35) all impressed with the ball.

Muston reached 186-5, Ian Norris having hit 36 and Pete Hill having bagged 3-56 when rain stopped their game at Flixton 3rds.

