BECKETT LEAGUE: Bradshaw batters 161 in scintillating tie with Ganton

Recent signing Joe Bradshaw was in stunning form with the bat as he hammered 161 for Wykeham, but it wasn't enough to drag his side to victory as 594 runs were scored in an incredible tie against promotion-chasing Ganton.

Bradshaw smashed an incredible 161 as Wykeham posted 297-7, Mike Dugdale adding 48 as Jake Sarup took 2-33 and Sam Carver 2-73.

Ganton made a good fist of their reply despite the commanding target, Richard Bannister top-scoring with 79, with support from Rob Bradley (55), Will Bradley (45) and Sam Carver (43) among the runs.

Dave Pearson took 4-70 and Ezra Pashby 2-24 as the game went right down to the wire, with Ganton finally dismissed with the scores tied and with two balls remaining.

Table-toppers Settrington moved closer to an immediate return to the top-flight with victory against relegation-threatened Scalby 2nds.

Nigel Pinfield top-scored with 39 not out in Setty's 189-6, Jamie Rounthwaite chipping in with 30 and Matthew Midgley 29, Antony Geall taking 3-49 for Scalby.

James Ledden then hit 65 after the tea interval to give Scalby hope, but they were eventually all out for 165, the experienced duo of Jonty Rounthwaite (5-14) and Andy Monkman (2-36) doing the damage with the cherry.

Great Habton lost ground in the promotion race as they lost out against Flixton 2nds, youngster Callum Hatton claiming stunning figures of 8-31 for the victors.

Callum Hatton's eight wickets helped restrict Habton to 144 all out, John Lumley hitting 40, Doug Bentley 38 and Dan Walker 28.

Elliot Hatton then struck 58 and Josh Till added 34 as Flixton edged to victory for the loss of eight wickets, Tristan Midgley taking 3-27, Sam Burns 2-35 and Jim Boyes 2-35.

Cloughton boosted their hopes of beating the drop and also dented Sherburn's promotion hopes with an eight-wicket win.

Sherburn posted 172 all out, Ben Briggs making 64, Matthew Lickes 31 and Dean Foxton an unbeaten 25 as Glynn Botterill took 3-50.

Ben Luntley then hit a superb unbeaten 75 to guide Cloughton home, Ricky Nock adding 34.

Staxton 2nds' miserable season continued as they conceded their game at Brompton.

Filey hammered Ebberston to take a step closer to sealing the Premier Division title.

Tom Fitzgerald took 6-26 and Callum Ferrie 3-21 as Ebberston crumbled to 59 all out, Filey then cruised home three down.

Champions Staxton beat Thornton Dale by 76 runs to maintain the pressure at the summit.

Kyle Outhart made 76, Dave Morris 37 and Adam Hargreaves 28 as Staxton made 224-9, Col Lockwood taking 5-44.

Veteran Adrian Turnbull and Tom Sigsworth then hit 29 apiece, but 4-36 from Morris and 3-27 from Elliott Cooper saw them fall well short on 148 all out.

Nawton Grange are now in second spot in the standings after a hard-fought win at Scalby.

Scalby were all out for 162, Joe Hills top-scoring with 52, with Dan Gregory adding 34 and Adam Waugh 30 as Wayne Dawson took 5-38.

Grange looked to be cruising to victory, Josh Greenlay hitting 46 and Jodie Robson 34, but the slow bowling of Lachlan Cooke (4-32) made things interesting.

The visitors held their nerve though, edging over the line seven down with a couple of overs to spare.

Mulgrave won their local derby at Staithes.

Mark Jackson took 3-24 and Craig Thompson 3-40 ensured Staithes fell to 145 all out, Brad Lewis hitting 31.

Andrew Wood then hit and unbeaten 60 and Aussie Connor Lupton added 33 as Mulgrave moved to 150-5, Simon Bowes taking 3-15.

Heslerton edged to a nine-run win against Cayton.

Tom Benthall (55), Toby Sercombe (42no) and Sam Thackeray (28), were all among the runs in Heslerton's 200-7, veteran Andy Holden taking 2-22 and James Ward 2-41.

Cayton fell agonisingly short in their reply, eventually all out for 191, Tom Ward making 65 and Harry Holden 38.

Andy Slaughter claimed 3-12 and Paul Kinghorn 2-35 for the victors.

Seamer cruised to an eight-wicket success at struggling Forge Valley.

Valley were 88 all out, Sam Park taking 4-22, before Gregg Chadwick (35no) and Joe Tiffany (20no) guided Seamer to victory.

RESULTS:

Premier Division:

Heslerton 200-7 (Tom Benthall 55, Toby Sercombe 42no, Sam Thackery 28, Andy Holden 2-22, James Ward 2-41) beat *Cayton 191 all out (Tom Ward 65, Harry Holden 38, Andy Slaughter 3-12, Paul Kinghorn 2-35) by 9 runs. Pts 22:8

Filey 60-3 beat *Ebberston 59 all out (Tom Fitzgerald 6-26, Callum Ferrie 3-21) by 7 wkts. Pts 22:1

Seamer 89-2 (Gregg Chadwick 35no, Joe Tiffany 20no) beat *Forge Valley 88 all out (Christian Reddish 22, Sam Park 4-22) by 8 wkts. Pts 22:2

Nawton Grange 163-7 (Josh Greenlay 46, Jodie Robson 34, Lachlan Cooke 4-32) beat *Scalby 162 all out (Joe Hills 52, Dan Gregory 34, Adam Waugh 30, Wayne Dawson 5-38) by 3 wkts. Pts 22:7

Mulgrave 150-5 (Andrew Wood 60no, Connor Lupton 33, Simon Bowes 3-15) beat *Staithes 145 all out (Brad Lewis 31, Mark Jackson 3-24, Craig Thompson 3-40) by 5 wkts. Pts 22:5

*Staxton 224-9 (Kyle Outhart 76, Dave Morris 37, Adam Hargreaves 28, Brett Crowe 23, Colin Lockwood 5-44) beat Thornton Dale 148 all out (Adrian Turnbull 29, Tom Sigsworth 29, Richard Boyes 23, Tim Hunt 21, Dave Morris 4-36, Elliott Cooper 3-27) by 76 runs. Pts 22:8

Division One:

*Brompton beat Staxton 2nds – Match conceded by Staxton 2nds. Pts 22:-10

*Cloughton 173-2 (Ben Luntley 75no, Ricky Nock 34, Richard Ward 23) beat Sherburn 172 all out (Ben Briggs 64, Matthew Lickes 31, Dean Foxton 25no, Glynn Botterill 3-50) by 8 wkts. Pts 22:5

Wykeham 297-7 (Joe Bradshaw 161, Mike Dugdale 48, Jake Saurup 2-33, Sam Carver 2-73) tied with *Ganton 297 all out (Richard Bannister 79, Rob Bradley 55, Will Bradley 45, Sam Carver, Dave Pearson 4-70, Ezra Pashby 2-24) - Scores Level 19:16

Flixton 2nds 148-8 (Elliot Hatton 58, Josh Till 34, Tristan Midgley 3-27, Sam Burns 2-22, Jim Boyes 2-35) beat *Great Habton 144 all out (John Lumley 40, Doug Bentley 38, Dan Walker 28, Callum Hatton 8-31) by 2 wkts. Pts 22:7

*Settrington 189-6 (Nigel Pinfield 39no, Jamie Rounthwaite 30, Matthew Midgley 29, Antony Geall 3-49) beat Scalby 2nds 165 all out (James Ledden 65, Jonty Rounthwaite 5-14, Andy Monkman 2-36) by 24 runs. Pts 22:7