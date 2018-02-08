Beckett League clubs vote in favour of new points structure for 2018

Readers Scarborough Beckett League clubs voted 25-8 in favour of a new points structure heading into the 2018 season at last night's annual general meeting at Sherburn Cricket Club.

After a minute's silence was held to honour the passing of all those associated with the league over the past year, secretary Simon Dobson gave his annual report, expressing his particular delight at the addition of three new sides in Brompton 2nds, Pickering 4ths and Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

Clubs were asked to vote on nine proposals ahead of the new season. This included a proposal to change the long-standing points structure in the league, including extra bonus points for bowling out opposition or managing to avoid being bowled out.

The vote results were as follows:

1: Division Four games to start at 1.30pm (24-9 in favour)

2: Division Four bowling restrictions reduced to 10 overs per bowler (29-4 in favour)

3: Returning of cups and trophies at AGM (28-5 in favour)

4: Change to match concession (18-15 in favour)

5: Change to points structure, including bonus points for bowling opposition out or not being bowled out (25-8 in favour)

6: Submission of scoresheets onto Play Cricket (27-6 in favour)

7: Change to rules regarding use of first team players in lower teams (26-7 in favour)

8: Cayley Cup matches to be played with a pink ball (18-15 in favour)

9: Raise in umpires fees for league and cup games (29-4 in favour)

There was also a vote between Col Palmer and John Green for a place on the league committee, with Palmer retaining his place on the committee by a 19-14 vote.

The league season will start with a round of Premier Division fixtures on Sunday April 22, with the season finishing on Sunday September 9.

The Cayley Cup draws were made live during the meeting.