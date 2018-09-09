BECKETT LEAGUE / Filey wrap up Premier Division title

Filey celebrate winning the Beckett League Premier Division. Picture by Steve Lilly.
Filey celebrate winning the Beckett League Premier Division. Picture by Steve Lilly.

Filey wrapped up the Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division title on the final day of the season.

David Brannan's Filey side needed to beat in-form Ebberston at home to seal the title, and they did that in comfortable fashion.

The hosts bowled Ebberston out for just 93, Callum Ferrie taking 6-35 and Josh Dawson 3-15.

Filey then made it to 94-5, Adam Ditchburn hitting 33 before Tom Fitzgerald finished unbeaten on 20, Cooper Barnes taking 4-32.

Champions Staxton did their part on the final day by beating already relegated Thornton Dale, only to fall short of the title.

David Morris took 5-17 and spinner Elliott Cooper 4-32 as Dale crumbled to 99 all out.

Andy Dove then hit 50 and Jack Pinder 31 as Staxton cruised to 100-3, Matthew Todd chipping in with 2-22.

Scalby finished with a 41-run victory at Nawton Grange.

Aussie Lachlan Cooke hit 89 in Scalby's 163-9, Wayne Dawson taking 3-34 and Adam Durrant 3-49.

James Deaves then took 3-25 as Grange were 122 all out, Charlie Allott hitting 37 not out.

Seamer grabbed a three-wicket win against already-relegated Forge Valley.

Alex Glass hit 51 and James Fox 26 not out in Valley's 155-9, Paul Greenhough taking 3-18 and Craig Baker 3-19.

Mitch Fisher then hit 32 not out and Gregg Chadwick 32, while Dave Graham added 27 not out in Seamer's 158-7, Matty Nettleton taking 4-10 including a hat-trick.

Cayton edged to a 19-run success against Heslerton.

Tom Ward hit 31 and David Walker 28 in Cayton's 159-8, slow bowler Dan Jeminson taking 4-26.

Harry Holden then claimed 4-28 and with support from Simon Glave (2-30) and James Ward (2-35) as Heslerton were all out for 140, Sam Triffitt hitting 79.

Staithes beat Mulgrave in their end-of-season derby encounter.

Mulgrave posted 155-9, Alfie Jacobs hitting 67 not out, Simon Bowes (4-36) and Jeff Morrison (3-28) doing the damage with the ball.

Morrison then hit 56 not out, Ben Hoggarth also remaining unbeaten on 54 as Chris Morrison hit 40 as Staithes cruised to 157-1.

RESULTS:

*Filey 94-5 (Adam Ditchburn 33, Ryan Baldry 22, Tom Fitzgerald 20no, Cooper Barnes 4-32) beat Ebberston 93 all out (Cooper Barnes 22, Callum Ferrie 6-35, Josh Dawson 3-13) by 5 wkts. Pts 22:3

Cayton 159-8 (Tom Ward 31, David Walker 28, Dan Jeminson 4-26) beat *Heslerton 140 all out (Sam Triffitt 79, Harry Holden 4-28, Simon Glave 2-30, James Ward 2-35) by 19 runs. Pts 22:7

Staithes 157-1 (Jeff Morrison 56no, Ben Hoggarth 54no, Chris Morrison 40) beat *Mulgrave 155-9 (Alfie Jacobs 67no, Simon Bowes 4-36, Jeff Morrison 3-28) by 9 wkts. Pts 20:6

Scalby 163-9 (Lachlan Cooke 89, Wayne Dawson 3-34, Adam Durrant 3-49) beat *Nawton Grange 122 all out (Charlie Allott 37no, James Deaves 3-25) by 41 runs. Pts 22:7

*Seamer 158-7 (Mitch Fisher 32no, Gregg Chadwick 32, Dave Graham 27no, Matty Nettleton 4-10 inc hat-trick) beat Forge Valley 155-9 (Alex Glass 51, James Fox 26no, Paul Greenhough 3-18, Craig Baker 3-19) by 3 wkts. Pts 20:9

Staxton 100-3 (Andy Dove 50, Jack Pinder 31, Matthew Todd 2-22) beat *Thornton Dale 99 all out (David Morris 5-17, Elliott Cooper 4-32) by 7 wkts. Pts 22:2