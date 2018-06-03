BECKETT LEAGUE: Luntley smashes ton but rain thwarts Cloughton

A stunning 159 from Ben Luntley helped Cloughton reach 316-4 in their game at Staxton 2nds but the Division One game was one of many to be washed out shortly after tea.

While Luntley hammered an excellent ton, including 16 fours and five sixes, Ricky Nock also added a powerful 85 and Chris Woodhouse 30 for the visitors and they had reduced the home side to 25-3 when rain stopped play.

Leigh Franks also hit a century in Flixton 2nds' game at Sherburn, but again the weather won the day, the visiting batsman's 107 not out steering Flixton to 196-7, with Sherburn 26-0 when the elements ended play.

Eddie Rounthwaite took 5-24 as Settrington limited visitors Ganton to 153-8, the hosts reaching 27-0 when play was ended by the torrential rain.

Wykeham were thankful for the rain as they had been dismissed for 136 by Great Habton when the wet weather stopped play.

Chris Soulsby struck 32 for the hosts while Tom Richardson took 3-31.

No play was possible at Scalby 2nds' game at home to Brompton.

In the Premier Division, Scalby's match at Filey was also washed out without a ball being bowled but the other five games in the top flight did see some action.

Nawton Grange were heading to victory when rain stopped play in their game at Forge Valley.

The visitors were 94-2 from 19 overs in reply to Valley's 142 all out when play was ended, Jodie Robson smashing an unbeaten 45 and Jonny Pickard 28 not out.

James Greenlay (4-15) and Tom Garbutt (3-45) shone with the ball for Grange, with Lewis Wannop top-scoring for the home with 40, Eric Hall adding 29 from 18 balls and Gary Gibson 25 from 17 as Valley were skittled in 29.4 overs.

Chris Dove hit 57 not out for Staxton as they reached 189-3 from a reduced 39 overs On a dull afternoon at Heslerton.

Openers Jack Pinder (34) and James Armstrong (35), also impressed while Dave Morris hit a rapid unbeaten 34 late on.

Chris Knight struck a crucial 82 to steer Mulgrave to 121 all out at home to Seamer, stopping the visitors from wrapping up a quick win thanks to the top bowling of Mitch Fisher (5-20).

Chris Morrison struck a fine 75 and Simon Bowes 59 not out as Staithes declared on 205-5 at home to Thornton Dale.

Gareth Hunt claimed 5-44 for Dale who were 38-1 when rain ended proceedings.

Readers Scarborough Beckett League games played on Saturday June 2

Premier Division

Ebberston 131-3 (Eddie Craggs 67, Ben Lockey 49no, James Ward 2-23) drew with *Cayton – Rain stopped play. Pts 10:8

*Filey drew with Scalby – No play possible due to rain. Pts 5:5

*Forge Valley 142 all out (Lewis Wannop 40, Eric Hall 29, Gary Gibson 25, James Greenlay 4-15, Tom Garbutt 3-45, Nathan Marwood 2-23) drew with Nawton Grange 94-2 (Jodie Robson 45no, Jonny Pickard 28no) – Rain stopped play. Pts 11:14

Staxton 189-3 (Chris Dove 57no, Kevin Armstrong 35, James Pinder 34, Dave Morris 34no, Paul Kinghorn 2-43) drew with *Heslerton – Rain stopped play. Pts 12:8

*Mulgrave 121 all out (Chris Knight 82, Mitch Fisher 5-20) drew with Seamer – Rain stopped play. Pts 9:13

*Staithes 205-5 dec (Chris Morrison 75, Simon Bowes 59no, Billy Welford 35, Gareth Hunt 5-44) drew with Thornton Dale 38-1 – Rain stopped play. Pts 13:9

Division One

*Scalby II drew Brompton – No play possible. Pts 5:5

Ganton 153-8 (Liam Cousins 35no, Ian Cousins 31, Eddie Rounthwaite 5-24) drew with *Settrington 27-0 – Rain stopped play. Pts 11:11

Flixton II 196-7 (Leigh Franks 107no, Daley Wharton 3-15) drew with *Sherburn 26-0 – Rain stopped play. Pts 12:10

Cloughton 316-4 (Ben Luntley 159, Ricky Nock 85, Chris Woodhouse 30) drew with *Staxton II 25-3 – Rain stopped play. Pts 14:9

*Wykeham 136 all out (Chris Soulsby 32, Sam Colling 22, Tom Richardson 3-31, Ryan Vance 2-20, W Curtis 2-27, Jim Boyes 2-33) drew with Great Habton – Rain stopped play. Pts 10:13.