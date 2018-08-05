BECKETT LEAGUE: Shrimpton shines as Dales maintain promotion push

Chris Shrimpton smashed a superb 126 as Fylingdales hammered Ebberston 2nds by 223 runs to maintain their Division Two promotion push.

Shrimpton's 126 was added to by 36 from Steve Husband and Chris Hurworth's 28 as Fylingdales racked up 287-8, George Hardie taking 3-74.

Ebberston then had no answer to the bowling of Harry Purves (4-33) and Tom Shrimpton (3-30) as they were dismissed well short on 64 all out.

Fylingdales are now just a handful of points away from confirming their promotion, with three games left to play.

Bridlington 2nds wrapped up promotion after they comfortably beat third-placed Wold Newton by eight wickets, Tom McMeeken taking a superb hat-trick in the process.

Newton were blown away by the bowling of Louis Beckett (4-24) and McMeeken (3-11) as they were all out for just 88, Stu Harrison hitting 33 not out.

Greg Miller then made an unbeaten 42 as Brid cruised to 91-2 to seal maximum points and stay top of the pile.

Sewerby 2nds are fourth in the table after they beat Cayton 2nds by six wickets.

Cayton struggled with the bowling of Chloe Dennis (3-10), Calvin Roche (3-24) and Peter Davies (2-18) as they were all out for 111.

Davies then hit 39 not out as Sewerby cruised to 112-4, Simon Glave taking 2-14 and Joshua Smith 2-19.

Tom Poor hit a superb unbeaten 94 but still couldn't prevent Wykeham 2nds losing out against Seamer 2nds.

Poor's knock helped Wykeham to 165-3, Pete Shepherdson adding 38 as Dan Jewitt took 2-25.

It proved to be insufficient as Sam Collinson struck 62 not out and Dave Allen retired on 52 as Seamer cruised to 168-2.

Kirkbymoorside's miserable season continued as they conceded their game at Pickering 3rds.

Snainton stayed on course for promotion from Division Three as they edged out Muston by three wickets.

Muston were all out for 166, Phil Marr hitting 74 and P Bray 28 as Ben Norman took 4-47.

Norman then struck a superb 78 to help guide his side home, Steve Ridley also hitting 28 as Snainton made it home seven down, Matthew Atkinson taking 3-42.

Cloughton 2nds stay in second spot after a five-wicket win in a low-scoring affair against Forge Valley 2nds.

Valley were dismissed for just 61, Lewis Taylor and Dan Jenkinson both taking 2-11 apiece.

Anthony Noble did his best with 4-38 after tea, but Tom Owenson (34no) and Mark Pryce (20no) edged Cloughton home five wickets down.

Mulgrave 2nds are nearest challengers for promotion and the kept up the pressure with a comfortable 93-run win over Ravenscar.

Simon Kiping hit 34 and Cam Fox an unbeaten 33 as Mulgrave posted 169-7, John Nelson taking 4-25 and Will Warwick 2-61.

Ravenscar were then all out for just 76 in reply, Atif Rauf hitting 35 not out, Fox taking 4-24, Dom Ingham 4-27 and Luke Spenceley 2-6.

Pete and Geoff Hill starred as Flixton 3rds beat Nawton Grange 2nds.

Pete Hill took 4-33 alongside Chris Hill (3-24) and Chris Colley (3-40) as Grange were skittled out for just 167, Ben Stamp hitting 39 and Neil Adams 28.

Geoff Hill (58) and Pete Hill (54no) then guided Flixton to 177-4.

Heslerton 2nds beat Flamborough by two wickets.

Harry Watson took stunning figures of 7-20 as Flamborough were all out for just 115, Graeme Harvey making 31 of those.

Rob Green then hit 39 as Heslerton edged to 116-8, T Shephard taking 3-19.

Filey 2nds wrapped up the Division Four East title after they beat Wold Newton 2nds by 10 wickets.

Newton were all out for just 84, Kev Chapman taking 4-7 and John Hunter 3-36.

Paul Liley then made 52 not out and Mick Blyth 25 not out as Filey cruised to 85-0.

Filey's nearest challengers Scalby 3rds lost out against the nine men of Scarborough Rugby Club.

Brett Canham hit 46 and Mark Tennant 36 in Rugby Club's 166-7, Scalby skipper Tashken Turan taking 5-40.

Turan then hit 35 to try and get his side home, but 3-27 from Simon Norris contributed to them ending on 128-8.

Scarborough 3rds conceded their game against Ravenscar 2nds.

Brompton 2nds cruised to a 213-run win at Malton & Old Malton 4ths bowling their hosts out for just 12.

Tom Varey hit 80 for Brompton in their 225-7, Ben Atkinson also adding 46 and Craig Mudd 25, Marcus Jackson taking 3-55.

Malton then crumbled to a dismal 12 all out, Tony Hulme taking 5-3 and Jay Allison-Wilson 5-6.

Leaders Ganton 2nds slipped up at Pickering 4ths but still sealed the Division Four West title,.

Ganton were all out for 156, Dan Reardon making an unbeaten 53 as Mark Elven took 3-20.

Simon Boyes then hit 65 not out and John Kinghorn 53 as Pickering cruised to 157-2.

That slip up allowed Sherburn 2nds to close the gap, but they made hard work of a three-wicket win from a low-scoring game at Wykeham 3rds.

The game appeared to be over after Wykeham were all out for just 39, Nick Dobson claiming three wickets without conceding a run and Ash Oldroyd 2-17.

But David Hayward claimed 4-15 and Lewis Eustace 2-20 after tea to make things interesting, Sherburn just edging over the winning line for the loss of seven wickets.

Thornton Dale 2nds beat Forge Valley 3rds by seven wickets.

John Ellis took 3-18 as Valley finished up on just 108-6.

Matt Dawson (32no) and Paul Elgey (27no) then guided Dale to 112-3.

RESULTS:

Division Two:

*Fylingdales 287-8 (Chris Shrimpton 126, Steve Husband 36, Chris Gurworth 28, George Hardie 3-74) beat Ebberston 2nds 64 all out (Harry Purves 4-33, Tom Shrimpton 3-30) by 223 runs. Pts 22:4

Pickering 3rds beat *Kirkbymoorside – Match conceded by Kirkbymoorside. Pts 22:-10

*Sewerby 2nds 112-4 (Peter Davies 39no, Simon Glave 2-14, Joshua Smith 2-19) beat Cayton 2nds 111 all out (Mark Sayers 34, Chloe Dennis 3-10, Calvin Roche 3-24, Peter Davies 2-18) by 6 wkts. Pts 22:4

Bridlington 2nds 91-2 (Greg Miller 24no) beat *Wold Newton 88 all out (Stu Harrison 33no, Toby Robson-Brown 24, Louis Beckett 4-24, Tom McMeeken 3-11 inc Hat Trick) by 8 wkts. Pts 22:2

Seamer 2nds 168-2 (Sam Collison 62no, Dave Allen 52r) beat *Wykeham 2nds 165-3 (Tom Poor 94no, Pete Shepherdson 38, Dan Jewitt 2-25) by 8 wkts. Pts 20:7

Division Three:

Cloughton 2nds 63-5 (Tom Owenson 34no, Mark Pryce 20no, Anthony Noble 4-38) beat *Forge Valley 2nds 61 all out (Lewis Taylor 2-11, Dan Jenkinson 2-11) by 5 wkts. Pts 22:2

*Heslerton 2nds 116-8 (Rob Green 39, T Shephard 3-19) beat Flamborough 115 all out (Graeme Harvey 31, Harry Watson 7-20) by 2 wkts. Pts 22:6

*Mulgrave 2nds 169-7 (Simon Kipling 34, Cam Fox 33no, Jordan Ingham 23, John Nelson 4-25, Will Warwick 2-61) beat Ravenscar 76 all out (Atif Rauf 35no, Cam Fox 4-24, Dom Ingham 4-27, Luke Spenceley 2-6) by 93 runs. Pts 22:4

Snainton 168-7 (Ben Norman 78, Steve Ridley 28, Matthew Atkinson 3-42) beat *Muston 166 all out (Phil Marr 74, P Bray 28, Ben Norman 4-47) by 3 wkts. Pts 22:7

Flixton 3rds 177-4 (Geoff Hill 58, Pete Hill 54no) beat *Nawton Grange 2nds 167 all out (Ben Stamp 39, Neil Adams 28, Pete Hill 4-33, Chris Hill 3-24, Chris Colley 3-40) by 10 runs. Pts 22:6

Division Four East:

*Filey 2nds 85-0 (Paul Liley 52no, Mick Blyth 25no) beat Wold Newton 2nds 84 all out (Kevin Chapman 4-7, John Hunter 3-36) by 10 wkts. Pts 22:1

*Ravenscar 2nds beat Scarborough 3rds – Match conceded by Scarborough 3rds. Pts 22:-10

*Scarborough Rugby Cricket Club 166-7 (Brett Canham 46, Mark Tenant 36, Tashkan Turan 5-40) beat Scalby 3rds 128-8 (Tashkan Turan 35, Simon Norris 3-27) by 38 runs. Pts 20:8

Division Four West:

Brompton 2nds 225-7 (Tom Varey 80, Ben Atkinson 46, Craig Mudd 25, B Jackson 3-55) beat *Malton & Old Malton 4ths 12 all out (Tony Hulme 5-3, Jay Allison-Wilson 5-6) by 213 runs. Pts: 22-3.

*Pickering 4ths 157-2 (Simon Boyes 65no, John Kinghorn 53) beat Ganton 2nds 156 all out (Dan Reardon 53no, Philip Elliot 24, Mark Elven 3-20) by 8 wkts. Pts 22:5

*Thornton Dale 2nds 112-3 (Matt Dawson 32no, Paul Elgey 27no) beat Forge Valley 3rds 108-6 (John Ellis 3-18) by 7 wkts. Pts 20:5

Sherburn 2nds 41-7 (David Hayward 4-15, Lewis Eustace 2-20) beat *Wykeham 3rds 39 all out (Nick Dobson 3-0, Ash Oldroyd 2-17) by 3 wkts. Pts 22:3