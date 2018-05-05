BECKETT PREMIER & DIV 1: Chadwick ton steers Seamer to thrilling win against Staxton

Gregg Chadwick's unbeaten 109 help Seamer earn a six-run win at home to Staxton in Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division.

Chadwick's superb knock was the mainstay of Seamer's 200-8, Adam Morris adding 25 and David Morris scooping 3-46.

David Morris also impressed with the bat, hitting 43, but although Jack Pinder struck 58 and Chris Dove 42, Seamer dismissed the visitors for 194, Mitch Fisher bagging 3-32, as the home side claimed their second win of the season.

Cayton also claimed their second triumph of the campaign, winning by 51 runs at home to Nawton Grange.

Michael Dennis' 57, which included five fours and three sixes, allied with 45 from Tom Ward, 30 by James Small, Jake McAleese's 26 and Josh Brown's 25 steered Cayton to 200-9 from their 45 overs. James Greenlay and Tommy Garbutt took three wickets apiece for Grange.

Openers Jodie Robson (56) and Shaun Smith (30) gave Grange a fighting chance with an opening stand of 87, but they then lost six wickets for 31 runs as Kieran Glave's amazing spell of 8-36 from 10 overs saw the away side struggle to 149-9.

Ebberston opened their account for the season with a six-wicket home win against Scalby.

Conor Carson's unbeaten 46 was the leading light as the visitors were dismissed for 160 from 43.4 overs, Frankie Beal taking 4-42.

Tom Brickman top-scored with 54 as Ebberston claimed the win, with 43 from Jon Mason boosting the hosts and Alex Machen's 30 not out taking them to victory.

Heslerton claimed a 51-run home win against Forge Valley.

The home team batted first and after a slow start, being 40-2 in the 16th over, recovered with a 125-run third-wicket partnership between Sam Thackray (59) and Simon Oxendale (76) to post a final total of 192-6 in their allotted 45 overs, Will Tindall claiming 3-20 for opponents Valley.

Replying Tom Varey (24) and Joe Bradshaw (26) made a positive start for the East Ayton team, a fine unbeaten 56 from Will Tindall tried in vain to hold his team together but they were dismissed for 141 in 41 overs with Dan Jeminson taking 3-27 and Marc Dring 3-28.

Mulgrave eased to a nine-wicket home win against Thornton Dale, with all-rounders Chris Knight and Connor Lupton the all-round heroes for the hosts.

Craig Thompson took 4-34, Knight 3-13 and Lupton 3-20 as Dale were skittled for 108, with only veteran Andy Hill (38) and Iain Farrow (25) the only batsmen to impress.

Knight then led the way with the bat, scoring 61, with Alfie Jacobs (27no) and Lupton (22no) taking Mulgrave to victory.

Liam Scott's sparkling 117 prove to be in vain as his Staxton 2nds side lost by 24 runs in a high-scoring Division One contest at home to Wykeham.

Scott smashed 18 fours and a couple of sixes in his 92-ball knock, as he helped his side to 243-8 in pursuit of Wykeham's 267-8.

Michael Dugdale had earlier top-scored with a powerful 87 from 103 balls, Ezra Pashby adding 53 and Steve Clegg 47. CRaig Hill was the top Staxton bowler with 4-26.

Brompton won by six wickets at home to Flixton 2nds.

Carl Sample (31) and Cameron Anderson (28) helped Flixton to 165 all out, Pete Webster taking 3-41.

Tom Pateman's 44, along with 37 from Mark Bruce and Robin Siddle's unbeaten 28 steered Brompton to victory.

Cloughton won by six wickets at Scalby 2nds.

John King was the top Cloughton bowler with 4-29 as the home side sank to 137 all out, Paul Marton making 30, Freddie Schmuck 28 and Stuart Rowland 25 for Scalby.

Tom Gregory's 3-32 gave Scalby a glimmer of hope, but that was extinguished by solid knocks from Mark Pryce (39) and Jack Hakings (37no).

John Lumley's 72 helped Great Habton to a 56-run win at Ganton.

Rob Featherstone also struck an undefeated 43 as Habton posted 182-7, Liam Cousins grabbing 3-27.

Liam Cousins hit 39 to cap a fine all-round say and Ian Cousins 24, but Featherstone also capped a fine day with 4-32 and Tristan Midgley 3-25 as Ganton slipped to 126 all out.

Settrington snapped up a six-wicket home win against Sherburn.

Craig Sanderson hit 49 and Daley Wharton 35 as Sherburn were dismissed for 173, then excellent batting from George Rounthwaite (72) and Stephen Beal (65no) saw the hosts safely home.

Games played on Saturday May 5

Premier Division

*Cayton 200-9 (Michael Dennis 57, Tom Ward 45no, James Small 30, Jake McAleese 26, Josh Brown 25, James Greenlay 3-31, Tom Garbutt 3-56) beat Nawton Grange 149-9 (Jodie Robson 56, Shaun Smith 30, Kieran Glave 8-36) by 51 runs. Pts 20:10

*Ebberston 164-4 (Tom Brickman 54, Jon Mason 43, Alex Machen 30no, Paul Hesp 2-33) beat Scalby 160 all out (Connor Carson 46no, Jon Barton 24, Brad Walker 22, Frankie Beal 4-42) by 6 wkts. Pts 22:6

*Heslerton 192-6 (Simon Oxendale 76, Sam Thackery 59, Will Tindall 3-20) beat Forge Valley 141 all out (Will Tindall 56, Joe Bradshaw 26, Dan Jemison 3-27 Marc Dring 3-28) by 51 runs. Pts 22:6

*Mulgrave 111-1 (Chris Knight 61, Alfie Jacobs 27no, Connor Lupton 22no) beat Thornton Dale 108 all out (Andy Hill 38, Iain Farrow 25, Craig Thompson 4-34, Chris Knight 3-13, Connor Lupton 3-20) by 9 wkts. Pts 22:2

*Seamer 200-8 (Gregg Chadwick 109*, Adam Morris 25, David Morris 3-46) beat Staxton 194 all out (Jack Pinder 58, Dave Morris 43, Chris Dove 32, Mitch Fisher 3-32) by 6 runs. Pts 22:10

Division One

*Brompton 166-4 (Tom Pateman 44, Mark Bruce 37, Robin Siddle 28no), beat Flixton II 165 all out (Carl Sample 31, Cameron Anderson 28, Pete Webster 3-41) by 6 wkts. Pts 22:6

Great Habton 182-7 (John Lumley 72, Rob Featherstone 43no, Liam Cousins 3-27, Rob Bradley 2-43) beat *Ganton 126 all out (Liam Cousins 39, Ian Cousins 24, Rob Featherstone 4-32, Tristan Midgely 3-25) by 56 runs. Pts 22:6

Cloughton 138-4 (Mark Pryce 39, Jack Hakings 37no, Tom Gregory 3-32) beat *Scalby II 137 all out (Paul Marton 30, Fred Schmuck 28, Stuart Rowland 25, John King 4-29) by 6 wkts. Pts 22:5

*Settrington 174-4 (George Rounthwaite 72, Stephen Beal 65no, Dan Simpson 2-43) beat Sherburn 173 all out (Craig Sanderson 49, Daley Wharton 35 Andy Monkman 2-26) by 6 wkts. Pts 22:6

Wykeham 267-8 (Michael Dugdale 87, Ezra Pashby 53, Steve Clegg 47, Craig Hill 4-26) beat *Staxton II 243-8 (Liam Scott 117) by 24 runs. Pts 20:13