Ben Squires the all-round star as Scarborough CC earn victory at Sutton-on-Hull, Flixton earn win at Acomb
Squires hammered 121 from 154 balls, including 19 fours, as the visitors posted a challenging 234-8.
The second-wicket pairing of Brad Milburn and Squires shared an excellent stand of 123 in 29.3 overs, it was finally broken by Josh Dudding when Milburn had hit 56 from 88 deliveries, including 11 fours.
Dudding (4-38 in 13 overs) turned the game on its head as Scarborough slipped from 133-1 to 193-8.
Squires and number 10 bat Tom Bussey (20 in 13 balls) put on 41 runs for the ninth wicket in 4.5 overs.
In reply, Sutton were well-placed at 114-3, but then lost five wickets for eight runs in 3.5 overs as Squires and Archie Hammond (3-44) sent the hosts crashing to 122-8, Dudding (28) and Archie Smithson (26) hung on but Sutton were eventually dismissed for 183.
In the Premier Division 2 Flixton recorded a highly impressive 33-run win at Acomb.
Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and had little hesitation in choosing to bat first. He then set the tone with 22 before Tom Norman took up the challenge with a solid 47.
Ed Hopper with 59no and Connor Stephenson, 42no from 26 balls, took the score to 240-6.
Craig Nicoll (36), Aiden Burton (44) and Joe Dale (25) did their best for the hosts but wickets fell before partnerships developed and the innings closed on 207-9.
Pick of the Flixton bowlers were Ombesa Matsha, 3 for 52, and Harry Walmsley, 3 for 33.