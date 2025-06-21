Ben Squires was the all-round star as Scarborough CC earned victory at Sutton-on-Hull. Photo by Simon Dobson

Ben Squires struck an excellent century – and then took 3-29 – as Scarborough earned a 51-run win at Sutton-on-Hull in the YPLN Championship East.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Squires hammered 121 from 154 balls, including 19 fours, as the visitors posted a challenging 234-8.

The second-wicket pairing of Brad Milburn and Squires shared an excellent stand of 123 in 29.3 overs, it was finally broken by Josh Dudding when Milburn had hit 56 from 88 deliveries, including 11 fours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dudding (4-38 in 13 overs) turned the game on its head as Scarborough slipped from 133-1 to 193-8.

Connor Stephenson shone for Flixton in the win at Acomb. Photo by Simon Dobson

Squires and number 10 bat Tom Bussey (20 in 13 balls) put on 41 runs for the ninth wicket in 4.5 overs.

In reply, Sutton were well-placed at 114-3, but then lost five wickets for eight runs in 3.5 overs as Squires and Archie Hammond (3-44) sent the hosts crashing to 122-8, Dudding (28) and Archie Smithson (26) hung on but Sutton were eventually dismissed for 183.

In the Premier Division 2 Flixton recorded a highly impressive 33-run win at Acomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and had little hesitation in choosing to bat first. He then set the tone with 22 before Tom Norman took up the challenge with a solid 47.

Ed Hopper with 59no and Connor Stephenson, 42no from 26 balls, took the score to 240-6.

Craig Nicoll (36), Aiden Burton (44) and Joe Dale (25) did their best for the hosts but wickets fell before partnerships developed and the innings closed on 207-9.

Pick of the Flixton bowlers were Ombesa Matsha, 3 for 52, and Harry Walmsley, 3 for 33.