Bowes double century helps Staithes crush Valley

Simon Bowes' unbeaten 202 steered Staithes to a 166-run home win against Forge Valley in the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division.

Bowes' stunning knock steered the home side to a massive 337-4, Chris Morrison adding 46 and Ian Dixon 33 not out.

Teenager Christian Reddish top-scored with 39 in reply and Sean Pinder added 25 as Valley were dismissed for 171, Jeff Morrison bagging 5-41 and Chris Morrison 2-29,

Joint-leaders Ebberston strolled to an eight-wicket win at rivals Seamer thanks to an unbeaten 80 from Alex Machin.

Machin and Jonny Mason (44) took Ebberston to a winning 130-2 after the hosts had been dismissed for 129.

Joe Tiffany dominated the home score with a superb 69, Craig Baker adding 23, while cracking bowling from Cooper Barnes (4-34) and Frankie Beal (3-52) sent Seamer packing.

Staxton are locked at the top on the same points as Ebberston after a tense seven-run win at title rivals Cayton.

The home side must have fancied their chances of victory after restricting Staxton to 138-9, Jack Pinder hitting 32 and Adam Hargreaves 37, Jake McAleese bagging 3-25.

James Small hit 31 in reply for Cayton and Josh McNeill 28, but they slipped to 131 all out in the face of excellent bowling from Elliott Cooper (6-30) and Hargreaves (3-13), Staxton snatching a superb win.

Third-placed Nawton Grange claimed an 85-run at Heslerton, with Josh Greenlay the star man with 90 not out.

Jodie Robson (30) and Shaun Smith (28) featured in a solid 62-run opening partnership for Grange but it was an impressive unbeaten 90 from Josh Greenlay and Adam Durrant (25no) that took the visitors to maximum batting points and a final total of 208-5 in their 45 overs, Paul Kinghorn (2-36) proving Heslerton’s most successful bowler.

In reply Heslerton’s depleted batting line-up were all back in the pavilion for 123, Rob Middlewood (29) top scoring with number nine bat Toby Sercombe (28) boosting the total with his seven boundaries, Dean Coote claiming 5-26 and Josh Greenlay 3-39.

Filey kept themselves in the title hunt with a massive 196-run win at home to basement club Thornton Dale.

The hosts rattled up an excellent 309-7, Aussie Tom Fitzgerald smashing 77, Ryan Baldry crashing his way to 60, while there were also contributions from Callum Ferrie (34no), Phil Dickens (32), Aaron Howard (26) and Josh Dawson (25).

Tim Hunt was the best Dale bowler with 4-72 from 11 overs.

Dale were then skittled for 113, Dawson scooping 5-34 and Hunt top-scoring with 34.

Mulgrave eased their relegation fears with a 47-run home win against Scalby.

Aussie Connor Lupton hammered an outstanding 88 for the hosts, Andrew Thompson adding 47 and Craig Thompson 27, with Scalby's Australian import Lachlan Cooke scooping 4-58 and stalwart Paul Hesp taking 3-51.

Ryan Labuschagne hit 47 with Alex White and Cooke adding 34 apiece but Craig Thompson snapped up 4-37 and Andrew Thompson 3-29 as the visitors were dismissed for 195.

An amazing 274-run opening stand between George Rounthwaite and Stephen Beal helped the Division One leaders Settrington stroll to a 140-run home win against Flixton 2nds.

Beal top-scored with 115 not out and Rounthwaite ended with 113 not out as Settrington ran riot, Flixton then bowled out for 134 in 39 overs, despite defiant efforts from Noman Shabir (25), Luke Smith (24) and Elliott Hatton (23).

Jonty Rounthwaite was the top home bowler with 4-30.

Sherburn raced to an easy victory at nine-man Staxton 2nds.

Craig Hill struck eight fours in his 41 as Staxton made 114 all out from their 45 overs, Jamie Thomson taking 3-36 from 11 overs and Mick Hloltby 2-17 from 12 overs.

Craig Sanderson continued his astounding run of batting form with 14 fours in a 37-ball unbeaten 60, Ben Briggs hitting five fours in his 37-ball 38, Sherburn achieving victory in just 12.4 overs.

Great Habton's title hopes were dented by a five-wicket loss at Brompton, who are also in the mix for promotion.

Opener Dougie Bentley smashed an unbeaten 86 as Habton posted 191-5, Rob Featherstone adding 38,

In reply, new recruit Tom Fletcher-Vairey hit 52 and Tom Pateman 55 not out as Brompton won with plenty to spare.

Robbie Milner's rich vein of form continued with a stylish 98 as Ganton romped to a 106-run home win against Cloughton.

Liam Cousins also played well for his 64 as Ganton racked up 256-7, then Cloughton were all out for 150 in reply, Ian Cousins taking 4-7 despite battling knocks from Ben Luntley (53) and Gary Jordan (37no).

Wykeham eased to a six-wicket win at Scalby 2nds.

Games played on Saturday 23rd June 2018

Premier Division

Staxton 138-9 (Adam Hargreaves 37, Jack Pinder 32, Jake McAleese 3-25, Harry Holden 2-34) beat *Cayton 131 all out (James Small 31, Josh McNeil 28, Jake McAleese 24, Elliott Cooper 6-30, Adam Hargreaves 3-13) by 7 runs. Pts 22:8

*Filey 309-7 (Tom Fitzgerald 77, Ryan Baldry 60, Callum Ferrie 34no, P Dickens 32, Aaron Howard 26, Josh Dawson 25, Tim Hunt 4-72) beat Thornton Dale 113 all out (Tim Hunt 34, Josh Dawson 5-34) by 196 runs. Pts 22:5

Nawton Grange 208-5 (Josh Greenlay 90no, Jodie Robson 30, Shaun Smith 28, Adam Durrant 25no, Dan Jeminson 2-80) beat *Heslerton 123 all out (Rob Middlewood 29, Toby Sercombe 28, Dean Coote 5-26, Josh Greenlay 3-39) by 85 runs. Pts 22:4

*Mulgrave 242-9 (Connor Lupton 88, Andy Thompson 46, Craig Thompson 27, Lachlan Cook 4-58, Paul Hesp 3-51) beat Scalby 195 all out (Ryan Labuschange 47, Alex White 34, Lachlan Cook 34, Craig Thompson 4-37, Andy Thompson 3-29) by 47 runs. Pts 22:10

Ebberston 130-2 (Alex Machin 80no, Jon Mason 44) beat *Seamer 129 all out (Joe Tiffany 69, Craig Baker 23, Cooper Barnes 4-34. Frankie Beal 3-52) by 8 wkts. Pts 22:4

*Staithes 337-4 (Simon Bowes 202no, Chris Morrison 46, Ian Dixon 33no) beat Forge Valley 171 all out (Christian Reddish 39, Sean Pinder 25, Jeff Morrison 5-41, Chris Morrison 2-29) by 166 runs. Pts 22:6

Division One

*Brompton 192-5 (Tom Pateman 55no, Tom Varey 52) beat Great Habton 191-5 (Doug Bentley 86no, Rob Featherstone 38) by 5 wkts. Pts 20:9

*Ganton 256-7 (Robbie Milner 98, Liam Cousins 64, Pete Milner 2-57, Aaron Virr 2-70) beat Cloughton 150 all out (BenLuntley 53, Gary Jordan 37no, Ian Cousins 4-7) by 106 runs. Pts 22:7

*Scalby II v Wykeham 101-4 (Ezra Pashby 33, Tom Hendry 3-26) beat Scalby II 99 all out by 6 wkts. Pts 22:3

*Settrington 274-0 (Stephen Beal 115no, George Rounthwaite 113no) beat Flixton II 134 all out (Noman Shabir 25, Luke Smith 24. Elliott Hatton 23, Jonty Rounthwaute 4-30, Andy Monkman 2-21, J Corner 2-24, Ben Corner 2-33) by 140 runs. Pts 22:3

Sherburn 117-1 (Craig Sanderson 60no Ben Briggs 38) beat *Staxton II 114 all out (Craig Hill 41, Jamie Thomson 3-36, Mike Holtby 2-17) by 9 wkts. Pts 22:2