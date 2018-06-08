Brickman and Fitzgerald sparkle as Ebberston and Filey tie

Tom Brickman and Tom Fitzgerald hit the highest scores of the season as a high-scoring AndyHire Evening League Division A game between Ebberston and Filey ended in a tie.

Brickman smashed the top score of the season, 107 not out, as Ebberston amassed 176-1, Alex Machin adding 34.

Filey replied with 176-9, Aussie Fitzgerald falling agonisingly short of a ton on 99 not out, while Sam Hardie bagged 3-19 and Cooper Barnes 3-30.

Filey still remain top of the division with an unbeaten record.

Liam Cousins took 3-15 and hit 30 as Ganton won by 48 runs at home to Scalby, who have now lost all six games in Division One this season.

Ganton posted 108-4 and Cousins and Richardson (4-15) joined forces to dismiss them for just 60 runs.

Staxton kept in touch with Filey after a six-wicket win at Wykeham.

Spinner Elliot Cooper snapped up 3-16 as Wykeham reached 92-9.

Kyle Outhart's 34 not out steered Staxton to victory despite fine bowling from Matty Graves (3-17).

Seamer earned a five-wicket win at Heslerton.

Harrison Wood took 3-12 as the home side were restricted to 81-9, Gary Hall hitting 27.

Jamie Griffin's 36 helped Seamer to victory despite Adam Spaven's 4-50.

High-flying Cloughton strolled to a 77-run win at North Marine Road against Scarborough in Division B, Ricky Nock hammering a stylish 74.

Daniel Virr also weighed in with an unbeaten 43 as the visitors posted 158-3, then Glen Botterill (3-14) and Gary Jordan (3-22) teamed up to peg Scarborough back to 81-9.

Leaders Cayton won by seven wickets at Seamer B.

Matty Sheader blasted 66 not out and Sam Collison 60 as the hosts posted a testing 152-2, but Tom Sixsmith (60) and Ryan Woodhead (55) sent Cayton to their fifth win this season.

Cloughton B slumped to a nine-wicket home loss against title hopefuls Flixton.

Lewis Taylor hit 68 for the home side in their 114-4, but Flixton eased to victory.

Forge Valley claimed their opening win of the season, triumphing by five wickets at Sherburn.

Steve Boyes' unbeaten 60 saw Valley to a winning 146-5, Sherburn having earlier scorfed 145-8 thanks to 42 apiece from Craig Sanderson and Ben Briggs, Anthony Noble taking 3-44.

A century stand between openers Joe Bayes (61) and Pranav Mishra (71) set the foundations for a thrilling one-run win for 10-man Ravenscar at Division C title-chasers Flixton B, the hosts suffering their second loss of the season.

The away side posted 149-3 thanks to their openers, then despite 39 from E Chamberlain, two wickets from Mishra and three from Bayes saw Flixton suffer a shock defeat.

This result allowed Staxton B to claim top spot thanks to a three-wicket home win against Muston.

Aaron Oldroyd struck 44 and Will McCullough 32 as Staxton hit a winning 138-7, Rikki Lawrence having earlier smashed a superb 75 in Muston's 137-5.

Wykeham B's title hopes also suffered a jolt as they were crushed by Cayton B.

The visitors were all out for just 42 runs, Robbie Hill capturing an excellent 5-15 and Shabir Iqbal 4-9.

Despite 3-11 from Wykeham's Adam Brown, Cayton secured the win.

Sean Pinder's 81 helped Forge Valley B to a 40-run home win against Ebberston B.

Valley made 162-4, Gary Gibson adding 40, and despite 62 from Tommy Holmes and 28 from Joe Tyson Ebberston finished well short on 122-7.

Snainton earned a six-wicket win at Scalby B, despite the best efforts of Gareth Edmund (25) and Stu Warr (12).

DIVISION A (* Denotes Home Team)

*Ebberston A 176-1 (Tom Brickman 107no, Alex Machin 34) TIED WITH Filey 176-9 (Tom Fitzgerald 99no, Sam Hardie 3-19, Cooper Barnes 3-30) Tie 2 points each team.

*Ganton 108-4 (Liam Cousins30) beat Scalby A 60 all out (Liam Cousins 3-15, James Richardson 4-25) by 48 runs.

Seamer A 103-5 (Jamie Griffin 36, Adam Spaven 4-50) beat *Heslerton 81-9 (Gary Hall 27, Harrison Wood 3-12) by 5 wkts.

Staxton A 95-4 (Kyle Outhart 34no, Matty Graves 3-17) beat *Wykeham A 92-9 (Elliot Cooper 3-16) by 6 wkts.

DIVISION B

Flixton A 118-1 beat *Cloughton B 114-4 (Lewis Taylor 68) by 9wkts.

Cloughton A 158-3 (Ricky Nock 74, Daniel Virr 43no) beat *Scarborough 81-9 (Glen Botterill 3-14, Gary Jordan 3-32) by 77 runs.

Cayton A 155-3 (Ryan Woodhead 55, Tom Sixsmith 60) beat *Seamer B 152-2 (Sam Collison 60, Matty Sheader 66no) by 7 wkts.

Forge Valley A 146-5 (Steve Boyes 60no) beat *Sherburn 145-8 (Craig Sanderson 42, Ben Briggs 42, Anthony Noble 3-44) by 5 wkts.

DIVISION C

*Cayton B 46-3 (Adam Brown 3-11) beat Wykeham B 42 all out (Shabir Iqbal 4-9, Robbie Hill 5-15) by 7 wkts.

Ravenscar 149-3 (Joe Bayes 61, Pranav Mishra 71) beat *Flixton B 148-8 (E Chamberlain 39, Joe Bayes 3-30) by 1 run.

*Forge Valley B 162-4 (Sean Pinder 81, Gary Gibson 40) beat Ebberston B 122-7 (Joe Tyson 28, Tommy Holmes 62) by 40 runs.

Snainton 97-4 beat *Scalby B 96-4 (Stu Warr 31, Gareth Edmond 25) by 6 wkts.

*Staxton B 138-7 (Will McCullough 32, Aaron Oldroyd 44) beat Muston 137-5 (Rikki Lawrence 75) by 3 wkts.