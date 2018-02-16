Cayley Cup draws announced

The draws for the 2018 Cayley Cup competitions were made at the Beckett League AGM.

Premier Division:

First Round: Scalby v Nawton Grange, Thornton Dale v Ebberston, Staxton v Heslerton, Filey v Mulgrave. Byes: Cayton, Forge Valley, Staithes, Seamer.

Division One:

Preliminary Round: Brompton v Cloughton, Settrington v Flixton 2nds (winners play each other in next round). Quarter-Finals: Wykeham v Ganton, Staxton 2nds v Sherburn, Scalby 2nds v Great Habton.

Division Two:

Preliminary Round: Bridlington 2nds v Ebberston, Fylingdales v Wykeham. Quarter-Finals: Winners of preliminary play each other, Sewerby v Seamer, Kirkbymoorside v Cayton 2nds, Wold Newton v Pickering 3rds.

Division Three:

Preliminary Round: Flixton 3rds v Muston, Cloughton 2nds v Heslerton. Quarter-Finals: Preliminary winners play each other, Snainton v Ravenscar, Mulgrave v Nawton Grange 2nds, Forge Valley 2nds v Flamborough.

Division Four:

First Round: Muston 2nds v Ravenscar 2nds, Malton & Old Malton 4ths v Sherburn 2nds,

Pickering 4ths v Wold Newton 2nds, Scarborough 3rds v Wykeham 3rds, Scarborough Rugby Club v Cayton 3rds, Scalby 3rds v Brompton 2nds, Filey 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds v Ganton 2nds.