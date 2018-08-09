Cayton cruise past Filey to seal Staxton Six-a-Side success

Cayton beat Filey in the final to win the 2018 Staxton Six-a-Side tournament.

The Cayton side, made up of Michael Dennis, Darren Foreman, Daz Jones, Tom Ward, James Ward and Tom Sixsmith, overcame Ebberston and Cloughton in their group games and then saw off Seamer in their semi-final clash to get to final.

Filey had to beat Scarborough and Brompton to progress from their group, before a victory against Heslerton in their semi-final.

Filey batted first in the final and scored 44 and Cayton knocked them off to seal the silverware, star batsman Dennis smashing 24 off first four balls.

Staxton’s Adam Hargreaves said: “A big thank you to everyone who chipped in to help organise the day.

“Also thank you to the many event sponsors, volunteers and the teams who continue to support the event.”

A section of the crowd enjoying the action

ROLL OF HONOUR

Winners - Chris Bagnall Memorial Trophy and £150:

Cayton.

Runners-up - Crystal Cup and £100:

Filey.

Losing semi-finalists - Crate of lager:

Seamer and Heslerton.

Highest team score - Shield and £20 beer voucher:

Seamer.

Best fielding team - G&A Cooper Shield and £20 beer voucher:

Ganton.

Best turned out team - £20 beer voucher:

Wykeham.

Highest batting partnership - £20 beer voucher each:

Josh Dawson and Aaron Howard (Filey).

Best batsman - John Sutton Memorial Trophy and £30 Owzat Cricket Voucher:

Eddie Craggs (Ebberston).

Best bowler - Andrew ‘Mo’ Stevenson Memorial Trophy and £30 Owzat Cricket voucher:

Tom Sixsmith (Cayton).

Best wicketkeeper - Ronnie Marton Memorial Trophy and £30 Owzat Cricket voucher:

Darren Foreman (Cayton).

Best all-rounder - Mike Pepper Memorial Trophy and £30 Owzat Cricket Voucher:

Tom Bussey (Scarborough).

Highest individual score - Michael Wareing Memorial Trophy and £20 Owzat Cricket voucher:

Tom Pateman (Brompton).

Biggest hit of the day - Gwen Hurley Memorial Trophy and £20 Owzat Cricket voucher:

Alastair Limb (Ganton).

Most spectacular catch - Jean Wright Memorial Trophy and £20 Owzat Cricket voucher:

Dan Jenkinson (Cloughton).

Oldest player - £10 Owzat Cricket voucher:

Malc Spaven (Heslerton).

Youngest player - £10 Owzat Cricket voucher:

Archie Graham (Seamer).

Best fielder - £20 Owzat Cricket voucher:

Jordan Wharton (Sherburn).