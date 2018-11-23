Cayton stalwart Ted Deighton passes away aged 89

Well known Scarborough sportsman Ted Deighton sadly passed away on Saturday, aged 89.

Ted played football in Scarborough until the age of 50, on one occasion scoring 10 goals in a 10-1 win for Cayton Corinthians against Forge Valley, leading to the nickname “Ten Goal Ted”.

He went on to manage Cayton Corinthians, steering the club to many league titles and cup wins.

The Cayton side was led by his sons Malcolm and Stephen and also included three of his nephews, Keith Watson, Barrie Watson and Graham Lucas.

Ted also played local cricket to a high standard as an effective batsman and wicket-keeper and was even turning out regularly for Cayton Cricket Club after his 70th birthday, playing alongside his grandson Gary Deighton.

Another love of Ted’s was table tennis, which again he continued to play in the local leagues into his 80s.

Ted’s funeral will be held at Scarborough Crematorium on Wednesday November 28 at midday.