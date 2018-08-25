Cloughton 2nds crush Ravenscar to secure promotion

A rapid win for Cloughton 2nds at Ravenscar saw them race to a promotion-clinching win in Division Two.

The visitors skittled Ravenscar for just 63 runs in 30 overs, Scott Wardman taking 4-25 Ben Rowe 3-13 and Dan Jenkinson 2-3, Adam Graham's 20 the only knock of note for the lacklustre hosts.

Cloughton then smashed 67-4 from just eight overs to make sure of the win and promotion as runners-up, Craig Thordarson top-scoring with 28 not out and John Nelson taking a fine 3-33.

Flamborough were relegated after their eight-wicket loss at home to champions Snainton.

Graeme Harvey hit 31 and G Moyse 21 as Boro were dismissed for 113, Rob Lakin taking a superb 6-8 and Ben Norman and Leigh Watson grabbing two apiece.

Michael Kipling (47no) and Steve Ridley (39no) steered Snainton to victory.

Mulgrave 2nds eased to an eight-wicket win at Flixton 3rds.

Geoff Hill fell one run short of a century as Flixton posted 207-2, Ben Duell taking 3-45.

Sam Spencely (50no), Chris Spenceley (64no) and Luke Jackson (45) saw Mulgrave to victory - and third place in the table - with two overs and eight wickets to spare.

Nathan Marwood snapped up a magnificent seven-wicket haul for Nawton Grange 2nds in their 62-run win at Muston.

Marwood took a cracking 7-16 in 6.5 overs as Muston were skittled for 119 in pursuit of Grange's 181, David Meer top-scoring with 39.

Earlier Darren Smith had top-scored with 68 for Grange, Ben Stockton adding 33, while Scott Orange took 3-31, Brad Gregory 3-24 and Meer 2-30

Heslerton 2nds' Harry Watson took an excellent 5-1 as they raced to victory by eight wickets at relegated Forge Valley 2nds.

Watson's spell saw Valley skittled for 41 in 22.2 overs, Daniel Boyes top-scoring with 23, then Heslerton knocked off the runs in just 10.3 overs.

Ebberston 2nds were relegated from Division Two after their seven-wicket loss at home to Seamer 2nds.

Steve Winwood rolled over the hosts with 5-25 as they were all out for just 56 in just 19.3 overs, Sam Megginson hitting a defiant 28.

Sam Collison's 38 not out saw Seamer safely home in 14.5 overs, George Hardie taking 3-17.

Fylingdales claimed a 138-run home win against Wold Newton.

Rob Grove hit 57 and Harry Purves 43 as Dales posted 178-9, Stu Harrison bagging 3-53.

Tom Shrimpton's 3-17 then helped skittle Newton for just 40 in just 22 overs.

Wykeham 2nds were awarded 22 points as basement club Kirkbymoorside conceded for the eighth time this season.

Sewerby 2nds won by 35 runs at home to Pickering 3rds.

Ian Dennis struck 52 not out and Jon Artley 47 as the home side posted 182-5, and despite 52 from George Baldwin and Charlie Marwood's 34, Pickering only mustered 147-8 in reply.

Division Four East champions Filey 2nds romped to a 107-run win at Cayton 3rds.

Dave Pooley hit 61 and Mick Blythe 59 as Filey posted 185-8, and then Lewis Adams (4-27) and Nathan Vernon (3-26) dismissed Cayton for 78.

Scalby 3rds secured second spot with a 161-run win at Wold Newton 2nds.

Phil Perry hit 42, Nathan Barber 33, Carl Marton 40, Tashkan Turan 28 and Stewart Roland 25 as Scalby posted a massive 228-5 and Tom Hendry's 4-17 saw the home side stumble to 67 all out.

Scarborough Rugby Club claimed a three-wicket win in a keenly-contested game against 10-man Ravenscar 2nds.

Luke Stokoe hit 35 and Chris Pickering 31 as the visitors posted 135-7.

Fine bowling from 14-year-old Daisy Stokoe saw her clean-bowl all three of her victims in her 3-37, but George Elliott's unbeaten 36 saw the hosts home, after a solid 28 from Mark Shippey earlier on.

Brompton 2nds' loan stars Simon Boyes and John Kinghorn helped them earn a three-run win at home to Division Four West champions Ganton 2nds.

Veterans Boyes (52) and Kinghorn (33no), both borrowed from Pickering 4ths, helped Brompton post 183-7, Eddie Bradley taking 3-30.

Mark Lockwood (57) and Dan Reardon (43) gave Ganton a good chance of chasing the total down, but Anosh George's 3-29 helped peg them back to 180-7.

Sherburn 2nds won by seven runs at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.

Ash Oldroyd hit 37 and Matthew Lickes 35 as Sherburn were dismissed for 135, Paul Waring bagging 5-21 and Ryan Dawson 4-34.

Waring also shone with the bat, making 50, while Jon Cooper added 29, but cracking bowling from Jordan Farrow (5-14) and Dan Bean (3-14) dismissed Dale for 128.

Malton & Old Malton 4ths won by 16 runs at Wykeham 3rds.

Finn Holden took 4-27 as Malton were dismissed for 96, Oliver Farrow hitting 20.

Toby Wrightson struck 36 and Charlie Wrightson 22 as Wykeham slumped to 80 all out, T Barker claiming a superb 5-24 for Malton.

Pickering 4ths earned 22 points as Forge Valley 3rds conceded their fixture.

