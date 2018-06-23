Cook serves up winning knock for Scarborough 2nds against Pickering 2nds

Scarborough 2nds opener Mark Cook hit a superb unbeaten 82 as Scarborough 2nds earned a six-wicket win at home to Pickering 2nds in Division Two Ebor of the York League.

An opening stand of 118 from openers Owen Cowton (59) and Bri Leckenby (50) gave the Pikes a fine start, but then wickets fell at regular intervals, fine bowling from Matthew Graves (3-31) and Charlie Hopper (2-44) reducing the away side to 187-9 from their 45 overs.

Cook then caused a stir with an undefeated 82 from 108 deliveries, including 13 fours, sharing a 99-run third-wicket stand with Bradley Milburn (42 from 44 balls) as they coasted to victory with 9.2 overs and six wickets to spare.

Scarborough hung on for a losing draw at Yorkshire Premier League North leaders York.

The home side batted first and made 211-8 off their 50 overs, recovering superbly from 70-6 thanks to a century stand between Tom Spearman (56) and Tom Brooks (58).

Jack Holt was the pick of the Scarborough bowlers with 3-44 while Jonny Anderson bagged 3-71.

The visitors also struggled early on, slipping to 45-4, a 70 stand for the fifth wicket between Oliver Stephenson (53) and Jonathan Read (39) steadying the ship for Scarborough.

Theo Smith (23) and Kristian Wilkinson (18no) kept their cool to help steer Scarborough to safety at 192-9, Daniel Woods bagging a superb 5-25 from his 12 overs.

Flixton slumped to a seven-wicket loss at home to Hull in the Premier Division.

The hosts were dismissed for 200, with fine knocks coming from Will Hutchinson (41), Connor Stephenson (40) and Tom Norman (32), Matthew Bunn and James Anson bagging three wickets apiece for the Hull side.

A superb century from Jack Storey put the away side on the path to victory, Ben Wilkinson also batting excellently with an undefeated 73.