CricketTalk Podcast - The Ashes: Who does Adelaide day-night Test favour the most?

AS ENGLAND and captain Joe Root lick their wounds after a 10-wicket defeat at The Gabba, Chris Waters and host Phil Harrison look back at where things went wrong in Brisbane

They also discuss ‘headbutt-gate’ and how it may or may not affect Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow, as well as looking ahead to the second Test in Adelaide on Saturday and is a day-night affair and who the conditions that come with that may favour