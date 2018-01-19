Dobson’s England dream on track after call-up

Sherburn’s Leah Dobson, 16, has been called up to the Yorkshire EPP (Emerging Player Performance) for the third consecutive year.

Further recognition of Dobson’s talent has seen her be selected for the RDC (Regional Development Centre) Yorkshire Diamonds.

Dobson has represented Yorkshire for the fourth consecutive season.

She competed at Under-15s, Under-17s and Women’s 2nd XI level.

The batting all-rounder won the Under-17s County Championship and was a runner-up with the Under-15s.

Leah said: “I’m extremely proud to be representing Yorkshire and I aim to continue working hard so that I can achieve my ultimate goal of playing for England.”

Leah’s parents Nick and Tina are also delighted with their daughter’s efforts.

They added: “We have be amazed at Leah’s progression in cricket.

“She is gifted with natural talent and Yorkshire’s development programmes / coaches have given her a great chance of playing at the highest level, this will involve tremendous dedication.

“Leah is very modest and humble about her achievements.

“We are all so proud of her.”