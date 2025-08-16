Ebberston won the Hospital Bowl after beating Scalby in a tightly fought final at North Marine Road in front of an appreciative crowd. Photo by Simon Dobson

Ebberston won the Hospital Bowl after beating Scalby in a keenly-fought final at North Marine Road in front of an appreciative crowd.

Scalby made a challenging 135-6 from their 20 overs with James Ledden showing good form with 46 and Matty Jones adding 45.

An excellent spell of spin bowling from Jon King (4-23) kept them to a par score.

Ebberston were always in front of the required run rate as Jordan Allanby hit a positive 59 in response.

Despite 2-29 from Charlie Geall, captain Jordan Welford (56no) saw his side home to a seven-wicket win with eight balls to spare.