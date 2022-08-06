Elliot Hatton's ton and five-wicket haul helps Flixton to 265-run home win against Cottingham

Elliot Hatton's ton and five-wicket haul helped Flixton to 265-run home win against Cottingham

Having won the toss and elected to bat, the Flixton opening pair of Will Hutchinson (72) and Tom Norman (62) set the tone by putting on 135 for the first wicket.

Harry Walmsley (68) took up the challenge with Elliot Hatton who struck an outstanding 118 which included 12 sixes.

The innings closed on a massive 397 for 8 with Joe Routh taking 3 for 83.

Will Hutchinson impressed with the bat again for Flixton in their win against Cotingham

Facing such a daunting target, the Cottingham innings failed to gain any real momentum and wickets soon fell at regular intervals.

James Berridge (41) and Cameron Furlong (28) offered resistance but the visitors finished 132 all out.

Elliot Hatton capped an exceptional all round performance taking 5 for 29.