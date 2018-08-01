EVENING LEAGUE: Double delight for Cayton

Corey Towell and Kieran Glave impressed as Cayton wrapped up the Division B title - with the club celebrating double success as their B team sealed promotion from Division C.

Glave’s 4-16 saw Forge Valley finish on 87-7, Alex Glass making 31 of those.

Towell’s 46 not out guided Cayton to 88-3, and the Division B title as a result.

Flixton finished in second place after they tied wih Sherburn.

Both sides made it to the 100-mark, Dan Simpson hitting 37 for Sherburn, Elliot Hatton contributing 25 for Flixton as Scott Thompson took 4-12.

Ben Luntley fired 68 but his Cloughton side still lost out against Seamer B.

Paul Virr made 30 alongside Luntley in their 159-5, but Josh Broadhead (40), Matty Sheader (39) and Phil Metcalfe (33) guided Seamer home.

Scarborough edged out Cloughton B by three wickets.

Craig Thordarson contributed 49 but Cloughton were still all out for just 49.

Paul Goodenough then took 3-7, but it wasn’t enough as Scarborough won with three wickets to spare.

Cayton B sealed promotion from Division C as they beat Muston by 30 runs.

Paul Miller hit 39 and Mark Sayers 25 in Cayton’s 111-4 before Matty Micklethwaite took 5-11 and Sam Pickup 3-25 to restrict Muston to 81 all out.

That result meant Wykeham B missed out by a point, despite their one-wicket win over Staxton B.

Elliot Cooper hit 28 in Staxton’s 99 all out, Chris Soulsby taking 3-25.

Josh Hill then made 23 as Wykeham edged to 101-9, Andy Dove taking 3-10 and Liam Scott 3-26.

Ravenscar beat Ebberston B by eight wickets.

Joe Bayes smashed 61 not out and Ivan Kirk 32 as Ravenscar chased down Ebberston’s 121-7 for the loss of the two wickets.

Snainton and Forge Valley B failed to raise teams for their games against Flixton B and Scalby B respectively.

Division A champions Filey finished with a five-wicket win against Wykeham.

Joe Bradshaw hit 79 and Steve Clegg 32 as Wykeham posted 167-8, Adam Ditchburn taking 3-41.

Jordan Powell stroked 42 and Lewis Adams 40 as they cruised to 168-5 in reply.

Seamer beat Scalby to seal the runners-up spot.

Scalby were all out for 124, Lachlan Cooke hitting 40 and Brad Walker 27, Mitch Fisher taking 4-11 and Gregg Chadwick 4-12.

Fisher then made 26 not out alongside Sam Park (31) and Connor Myerscough (26) in Seamer’s 125-6.

Ebberston’s Alex Machen hit 79 as they beat Ganton by seven wickets.

Will Bradley had earlier made 60 in Ganton’s 135-6, but it didn’t prove to be enough.

Heslerton beat Staxton by eight wickets.

Sam Thackray (3-19) and Adam Spaven (3-18) did the damage with the ball as Staxton finished on 102-9.

Toby Sercombe then struck 41 and Kristian Wilkinson 39 not out as Heslerton cruised to 105-2.