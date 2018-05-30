EVENING LEAGUE: Flixton edge out Cayton to stay in promotion mix

Flixton edged to a hard-fought three-run victory away at Cayton in Division B of the Andy Hire Evening Cricket League on Tuesday night.

Corey Towell’s 4-19 ensured Flixton were all out for just 104 batting first, but youngster Luke Smith took 4-15 to help the away side seal an unlikely victory as Cayton slumped to 101-9 despite Tom Ward’s knock of 28.

Cloughton’s A team edged their inter-club derby against their B team by 15 runs.

The A team were all out for just 67, Jack Hakings contributing 24 of those runs as Ben Rowe took 3-20 and Grant Elwell 3-24.

Gary Jordan got to work with the ball though, his 4-14 ensuring the B team were all out for just 52 in reply.

In a much higher scoring clash, Seamer B beat Forge Valley by 19 runs.

Sam Collinson was the main man with the bat for Seamer, his unbeaten 72 helping them to 172-8, Phil Metcalfe adding 25 as Matty Nettleton took 3-54.

Despite in-form batsman Sean Pinder hitting 46 and Christian Reddish 47, Valley were scuppered by the bowling of Dan Jewitt, who took 3-37 as Valley finished on 153-9.

Sherburn collected a comfortable 61-run win against Scarborough.

Craig Sanderson hammered 88 of Sherburn’s 176-4, Dan Simpson adding an unbeaten 48.

Ash Oldroyd then took 3-10 as Scarborough could only make it to 115-6, Brad Milburn top-scoring with 45 and David Snowball 34.

Youngster Elliot Hatton was in superb form with bat and ball but he couldn’t inspire his Flixton B side to a win at home to Cayton B in Division C.

The youngster hit an unbeaten 37 and Jack Stephenson 47 as Flixton finished on 108-3.

Hatton then took stunning figures of 3-5 to try and restrict Cayton, but the visitors edged home to 109-9, Shabir Iqbal hitting 37.

Max Lane hit 25 to help guide Wykeham B to a comfortable eight-wicket success against Ebberston B.

Ebberston finished up on 58-6 before Lane helped Wykeham to 61-2.

Ravenscar’s home game against Forge Valley B was called off due to fog, while Scalby B and Muston failed to raise teams for their games at Staxton B and Snainton respectively.

Filey maintained their 100% start to the season in Division A, beating Scalby by eight wickets.

Scalby posted 113-5, but that proved to be insufficient as Phil Dickens hit 41 not out and Josh Dawson added 29 not out in Filey’s 118-2.

Heslerton are hot on the heels of leaders Filey after an eight-wicket win at Ganton.

Toby Sercombe (4-20) and Dan Jeminson (4-12) were the chief tormentors of the Ganton batsmen as the hosts were all out for just 83.

Gary Hall then hit an unbeaten 25 in Heslerton’s 86-2.

Champions Staxton stay in third spot after they won by 24 runs at Seamer.

Linden Gray top-scored with 33 and James Armstrong added 32 not out in Staxton’s total of 109-6.

Andy Holtby was the star man with the ball in Seamer’s reply, taking 5-24 with Gray also chipping in with 3-25 as the hosts were all out for just 85, despite Aussie all-rounder Mitch Fisher hitting 26.

Tom Brickman was in fine form with the bat as Ebberston beat Wykeham by 37 runs.

Ebberston racked up 125-5, Brickman smashing 62 and Alex Machin 35.

Despite Craig Thompson hitting an unbeaten 40 and Adam Eustace 27 not out, Frankie Beal’s 3-12 helped restrict the visitors to 88-4 in their reply.