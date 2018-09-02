Filey and Staxton set for final-day drama in Premier title race

The Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division title race will go down to the final day next Sunday after leaders Filey and Staxton claimed wins on Saturday.

Filey had to work hard for their three-wicket final-over win at Seamer to stay 10 points ahead of a Staxton side that swept to a six-wicket win at home to basement club Forge Valley.

The pacesetters were thankful for a superb undefeated 78 from David Brannan that steered them to a winning total of 203-7 with just five balls to spare.

Ryan Baldry also smashed a marvellous 68 for Filey in the face of fine bowling from Sam Park (3-26) and Paul Greenhough (3-48).

Tom Fitzgerald had earlier been the star bowler with 5-47 for Filey as Seamer were dismissed for 201 after solid knocks from Gregg Chadwick (42), Anthony Jenkinson (37), Darrol Lewis (37) and Matty Morris (35).

Dan Outhart took an outstanding 8-35 for Staxton as they dismissed Valley for 113, Adam Hargreaves taking 2-24.

Gary Gibson (24), Will Tindall (23) and Sean Pinder (22) all tried their best for lowly Valley.

Ryan Hargreaves (22), Adam Hargreaves (22no) and David Morris (20no) saw Staxton to victory off 23.1 overs.

In their final games of the season on Sunday, Staxton head to relegated Thornton Dale while leaders Filey play host to third-placed Ebberston.

Scalby earned a massive 130-run win at Thornton Dale, with Aussie all-rounder Lachlan Cooke and batsman Joe Hills the star men for the victors.

The in-form HIlls smashed an excellent 90, with fine support coming from Adam Waugh (64), Ryan Labuschagne (45), Cooke (44no) and James Deaves (26no) in a massive 321-6, Gareth Hunt bagging 3-74.

Fine efforts from Lewis White (60), Col Lockwood (40) and Rich Boyes (31) helped Dale to 191 all out, but Cooke (4-35) and Deaves (4-51) ensured victory for Scalby.

Chris Morrison smashed a magnificent 120 as Staithes strolled to an 83-run home win against Nawton Grange.

Jeff Morrison also added 41 as the hosts posted 258-8, Shaun Smith taking 3-48.

Phil Marwood hit a defiant 55 in reply, but Chris Morrison capped a superb all-round day with 4-28 and Paul Theaker bagged 3-40 as Grange were all out for 175.

Ebberston swept aside visitors Heslerton to secure a 151-run success.

Tom Brickman's stunning 88, allied to a craking 74 from Alex Machen, guided the hosts to 236 all out, Harry Watson snapping up 4-31 and Paul Bowes 3-30.

Heslerton were then skittled for 85, Sam Hardie the star bowler with 4-14.

Mulgrave won by four-wickets at Cayton.

Andy Thompson's 4-43 helped limit Cayton to 156 all out despite a classy 64 from James Small.

Craig Thompson (64) and Kieran Noble (30no) guided Mulgrave to victory.

