Filey see off Evening League champions Staxton in opener

Filey opened the Andy Hire Evening Cricket League season with a shock win against Division A champions Staxton.

Josh Dawson struck 42 as Filey posted 162-6 before they restricted the hosts to 151, David Brannan taking 3-41.

Mark Dring took 3-3 as Heslerton beat Scalby.

Rob Middlewood hit 51 of Heslerton’s 138-4, before Dring and Slaughter (3-22) helped restrict Scalby to 82-7.

Joe Tiffany hit 56 to help Seamer beat Ebbertson.

Tiffany’s knock helped Seamer end their innings on 131-7, before Mitch Fisher (4-22) and Sam Park (3-19) helped restrict Ebberston to 112-9.

Ganton beat Wykeham by seven wickets.

In Division B, Cloughton shocked favourites Flixton.

Mark Pryce (45) and Jack Hakings (42) took Cloughton to 136-5 before Paul Goodenough took 4-39 to help end Flixton’s reply on 121-9 despite Noman Shabir’s 48.

Cayton beat Sherburn by 41 runs, posting 120-9 with Harry Holden top-scoring on 30, before James Ward’s 3-26 helped ensure Sherburn could only make 79 all out, Craig Sanderson hitting 54 of those.

David Snowball was the star man as Scarborough beat Forge Valley by 48 runs.

Snowball’s 46 helped Scarborough amass 125-7, Matty Nettleton taking 4-27.

Despite Tom Fletcher-Varey hitting 30 in Valley’s reply, 4-29 from Snowball ensured they fell short on 77.

Eleven-year-old Callum Hatton took superb figures of 3-5 in his first-even senior spell to help Flixton B to victory against Ebberston B in Division C.

Ebberston ended on 55-6 before Flixton cruised to 56-1.

Rob Lockey smashed 79 as Scalby B beat Muston.

Scalby posted 155-6 before skipper Chris Malthouse (3-33) and Tash Turan (3-34) helped end Muston’s reply on 133-9.

Joe Bayes’ 42 not out helped Ravenscar make it to 99-3 chasing Staxton B’s total of 98-3 with six balls to spare, James Armstrong (41) and Dan Blanchard (38) in the runs for the visitors.

Max Lane and Henry Tubbs impressed as Wykeham B beat Snainton.

Lane hit 51 as Wykeham posted a decent total of 128 all out, Ben Norman taking 4-25 for Snainton.

Tubbs then took over, claiming superb figures of 4-13 as Snainton were all out for just 51, 77 runs short of their target.

DIVISION A (* home team)

Heslerton 138-4 (Gary Hall 21, Sam Triffitt 25, Rob Middlewood 51) beat Scalby A (Dave Holborn 24, Brad Walker 28, Andy Slaughter 3-22, Mark Dring 3-3) by 56 runs.

*Seamer A 131-7 (Jamie Griffin 26, Joe Tiffany 56, Eddie Swiers 5-16) beat Ebberston A 112-9 (Tom Brickman 65, Mitch Fisher 4-22, Sam Park 3-19) by 19 runs

Filey 162-6 (Josh Dawson 42, Aaron Howard 48no, Linden Gray 3-14) beat *Staxton A 151 all out (Dave Morris 42, Chris Dove 27, Oliver West 36, Josh Dawson 4-31, David Brannan 3-41) by 11 runs.

Ganton 91-3 beat *Wykeham A 88-5 by 7 wkts.

DIVISION B

*Cayton A 120-9 (Connor Davison 25, Harry Holden 30, Daley Wharton 5-26) beat Sherburn 79 all out (Craig Sanderson 54, James Ward 3-26) by 41 runs.

*Cloughton B v Seamer B - game changed to be played on Tuesday May 8.

Cloughton A 136-5 (Mark Pryce 45, Jack Hakings 42, Jack Stephenson 3-20) beat *Flixton A 121-9 (Noman Shabir 48, Paul Goodenough 4-39) by 15 runs.

*Scarborough 125-7 (David Snowball 46, Matty Nettleton 4-27) beat Forge Valley A 77 all out (Tom Fletcher-Varey 30, David Snowball 4-29) by 48 runs.

DIVISION C

Flixton B 56-1 (Reece Wilson 23) beat *Ebberston B 55-6 (Callum Hatton 3-5) by 9 wkts.

*Forge Valley B drew with Cayton B - Ground too wet for play.

*Ravenscar 99-3 (Joe Bayes 42no) beat Staxton B 98-3 (James Armstrong 41, Dan Blanchard 38) by 7 wkts.

*Scalby B 155-6 (Rob Lockey 79) beat Muston 133-9 (Tash Turan 3-34, Chris Malthouse 3-33) by 22 runs.

Wykeham B 128 all out (Max Lane 51, Ben Norman 4-25) beat *Snainton 51 all out (Henry Tubbs 4-13) by 77 runs.