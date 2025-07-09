Rob Middlewood's 26 not out steered Flixton to a crucial win against Staxton. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Flixton beat old rivals Staxton by five wickets to move joint-top of the AndyHire Scarborough and District Evening Cricket League Division A table with Wykeham, who lost their three-point lead due to a seven-wicket loss at home to title rivals Ebberston.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opener Kyle Outhart struck an unbeaten 48 and Aaron Howard 30 as Staxton posted 105-2 in their 14 eight-ball overs at Flixton.

The hosts looked to be wobbling at 66-4, but Will Hutchinson’s 34 and Rob Middlewood’s 26 not out took them to the win with 16 balls to spare, Linden Gray and Ryan Hargreaves taking two wickets apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebberston boosted their own title credentials with a seven-wicket win at Wykeham, who had started the evening three points clear at the top of the table.

Kyle Outhart struck an unbeaten 48 for Staxton in their defeat against Flixton. Photo by Simon Dobson

Aussie all-rounder Ethon Stones top-scored with 47, while openers Mohammed Sabir and Malachi Harry hit 26 and 25 respectively, and skipper Steven Clegg added an undefeated 26 as the hosts made 144-6, with some top bowling from Frankie Beal (3-35) and Thomas Horsley (3-31) keeping Ebberston in the contest.

Alex Machen’s brilliant 66 in 43 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, allied to an undefeated 45 from skipper George Hardie helped Ebberston win the game with four balls to spare.

Ganton moved off the foot of the table with a three-wicket triumph at Scalby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A superb 126-run second-wicket stand between James Ledden, who struck a brilliant 78no in 51 deliveries including six sixes and seven fours, and Jeremy Hansen (47 in 36 balls including two sixes and five fours), guided Scalby to a solid 158-2.

Sherburn opener Jordan Wharton top-scored with 33 in their one-wicket win at home to Flixton B. Photo by Simon Dobson

Lachlan Cooke, Liam Cousins and Gregor Fraser took two wickets apiece to keep Scalby in the game, but solid batting from Richard Bannister (36 in just 11 balls including four sixes and two fours), Robbie Milner (32), Ed Lockwood (28) and Elliot Hatton (22) helped Ganton win it with four balls remaining.

Seamer dug deep for a 10-run victory at Cloughton.

Gregg Chadwick’s 72no down the order proved vital as Seamer posted 128-6, then Archie Graham’s brilliant 4-30 and Adam Morris’ excellent 3-24 saw Cloughton dismissed for 118.

Brompton stayed top of Division B after their 52-run success at relegation battlers Forge Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Filey are still just two points behind the leaders after a convincing 64-run win at home to Scarborough.

Sean Pinder smacked 46no and Dave Brannan 47no as the hosts made 141-2, Josh Dawson bagging a brilliant 4-11 and Jason Leppington an excellent 3-14 as Scarborough were skittled for 77 in reply.

Sherburn earned a dramatic one-wicket victory at home to fellow relegation battlers Flixton B, moving out of the drop-zone by a point and climbing above their visitors in the process.

Luca Ciocca-Marchant struck 32 and Charlie Colley 28 as Flixton made 110-7, Jamie Thomson taking 3-25 and Daley Wharton 2-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openers Jordan Wharton (33) and Thomson (20) gave Sherburn a strong start with a stand of 52, but they then slumped from 88-3 to 99-9 thanks to superb bowling from Jack Stephenson (3-3), Harry Edwards (3-23) and Reuben Lacey (2-30) and it took a heroic 12no from just five balls from last-man Ben Simpson to seal the win with just three balls remaining.

James Wilson’s brilliant 4-11 helped Snainton cruise to a nine-wicket win at Ebberston B.

Michael Kipling took 2-6 and Kieran Jackson 2-8 as the hosts limped to 54-9 from their 14 overs, no batsman making it to double figures.

Jonny Chapman’s 29 helped Snainton ease to a victorious 58-1 in just 7.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division C joint-leaders Ravenscar and Seamer B won by 10 wickets at Scarborough Rugby Club and Wykeham B respectively.

Kyle Orange smashed a stunning 91 not out and took two wickets but still ended up on the losing side as Muston lost by six wickets at Scarborough Hospital.

Orange hit 18 fours and a six in his 67-ball stay at the crease, helping the visitors to 128-4, Babu Mathew taking an impressive 3-22.

Santal George’s powerful 50no in 35 balls including three sixes and six fours steered the hosts to a winning 130-4 in just 9.5 overs, Shahul Salim and Sandeep Sojan hitting 28 apiece and Orange taking 2-43.