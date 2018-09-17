Flixton to parade National Village Cup at Scarborough Athletic cup clash

National Village Cup victors Flixton will parade their trophy at the Flamingo Land Stadium tomorrow evening before Scarborough Athletic take on Tadcaster Albion in the Integro League Cup.

Flixton, captained by Will Norman, beat Hampshire-based Liphook & Ripsley at Lord's on Sunday to lift the coveted trophy.

A statement on Boro's website said: "Congratulations to Folkton & Flixton Cricket Club who won the National Cricketer Village Cup at Lord's yesterday.

"We have invited them to the match tomorrow night as our guests and they will be going onto the pitch before the game to show off their trophy.

"We hope our fans will show their appreciation for this tremendous achievement by a local club who are now ranked as the best village team in the country."

Boro's League Cup clash with Taddy kicks-off at 7.45pm at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Adults get in for £8, with concessions £4 and Under-11s coming with a paying adult getting in for free.

