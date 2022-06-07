Folkton & Flixton CC, who won rhe final at Lord's iun 2018, now move into the national rounds of the cricket competition, where they will play host to Liverpool & District club Rainford CC on Sunday June 19.
Last Sunday, Folkton & Flixton posted an imposing 272-4 from their 40 overs.
Skipper Tom Norman and Will Hutchinson set the foundations with a brilliant opening stand of 166, the latter scoring a superb 92 and Norman an impressive 67.
Connor Stephenson (45) and Elliot Hatton (29no) added some late runs to steer Flixton a big total.
Charlie Colley then took 4-31 and Elliot Hatton 3-22 as Park were dismissed for 128.