Folkton & Flixton open National Village Cup defence at home to Heslerton

National Village Cup holders Folkton & Flixton have been drawn at home to local rivals Heslerton in the second round of this year's competition.

The champions will be on home turf against the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division side on Sunday May 12 for the Group Three North Yorkshire (North) round two game.

Forge Valley have also been drawn at home in this group, with Sheriff Hutton Bridge the visitors, while Ebberston will travel to the winners of the Moorsholm v Silton first round clash on Sunday April 28.

Cayton head to Sessay in the first round, and the winners of this game will be at home to Staithes.

In Group Three North Yorkshire (North) Staxton are at home to Addingham in the second round on May 12, the winners having home advantage in round three on May 26 against Carlton Towers.