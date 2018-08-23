Friends and family to pay tribute to Gary at T20 match

Flixton Cricket Club will host the Gary Jones Memorial Trophy clash on Friday evening.

The T20 encounter will get underway at 5.45pm.

As always the game will take place between a Chris Allen XI and a side arranged by Mick Walmsley of players from Plaxtons.

The game is to remember Jones, who was a hugely popular cricketer in the local leagues with Flixton and Scarborough among others.

He tragically passed away from a heart valve infection which caused bronchial pneumonia in 2009.

There will be a barbecue and bar on the day and there will be a raffle held with all funds going to Scarborough Mencap and Wilf Ward Family Trust.

Organisers are hoping for a big turn-out on the day.