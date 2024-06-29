Gihan Koralge stars again as hosts Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts lose to Driffield

Scarborough CC 1sts batsman Harry Walmsley works the ball to long on.

Despite some Gihan Koralge all round brilliance, Scarborough CC 1sts were outdone at North Marine Road by a superb Alec Drury innings, steering his Driffield side to the win in an outstanding YPLN encounter.

Driffield opted to bowl first but Scarborough opening duo Rob Pinder and Jack Redshaw (24) saw off some hostile James Anson bowling to reach 47, before three wickets in 18 balls changed the complexion of the innings, writes Simon Dobson.

Koralge showed his quality from the off, looking to find gaps in the field as Scarborough reached the halfway mark on 90-4.

The young Sri Lankan was fighting a lone battle as the host side’s middle order slumped against the spin of Methushan Thilina (4-53) and Scarborough found themselves nine wickets down on 157.

Gihan Koralge flicks through the leg side on his way to a brilliant 98. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Hayden Williamson came in at number 11 and batted with great poise to aid his established partner.

The pair took the score past 200 before Koralge agonisingly fell two runs short of a deserved century (98 from 122 balls) as the home side were 215 all out.

Alec Drury opened up and, alongside his skipper Noah Kelly (41), raced to 98-2 in 15 overs.

Clark Doughney (2-40) struck twice in quick succession but Drury was in fine form, passing his 50 in 46 balls.

Gihan Koralge hits down the ground

Enter Koralage the bowler, who reaped immediate rewards.

The spinner claimed 4-53 including an incredible hat-trick to have the visitors sweating on 193-7 but Drury reached a brilliant century in 98 balls and was there at the end on 126 not out to ensure his side got home with two wickets to spare.

Dan O’Conner halted a positive start by Middleton & North Dalton as Scarborough 2nds returned to action.

The young seamer claimed 3-15 in a fine spell and Aminda Weerasooriya (4-14) mopped up the tail as the hosts were shot out for 139.

Rob Pinder takes evasive action against Driffield paceman James Anson.