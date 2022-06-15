Hatton brothers and Walmsley sparkle as Folkton & Flixton hammer hosts Scalby

Folkton & Flixton CC Harry Walmsley

Walmsley smacked five fours and a six in his 53no from 35 balls and Jake Hatton six fours and a six in his undefeated 54 in 42 deliveries as a second-wicket stand of 103 saw Flixton a winning 128-1 from 10.4 overs.

The win leaves Flixton just a point behind joint-leaders Staxton and Heslerton.

Skipper Chris Malthouse had earlier led by example with 38 as Scalby posted 127-6, Elliot Hatton taking 3-18 and Josh Branch 2-32 for the visitors.

Elliot Hatton

Chris Dove's 45 paved the way for joint-leaders Staxton's seven-wicket success at Brompton.

The hosts posted 118-8 from 12 overs, Romario Roach-top-scoring with 41 and Tom Fletcher-Varey adding 38.

Kingsley Gray was the top Staxton bowler with 3-26, Andy Holtby chipping in with a couple of wickets.

In reply, Dove's 45 from just 29 balls gave the visitors a solid start, with skipper Jack Pinder (20no) and David Morris (28no) wrapping up the win

Heslerton remain level with Staxton after also strolling to a seven-wicket home win against Seamer & Irton

Adam Morris top-scored with 29 as Seamer posted 94-5, Rob Middlewood and Matty Webster bagging two wickets apiece.

Opener Tom Bumby smacked 40 off 28 balls as the hosts eased to a winning 95-3 from 9.5 overs.

Ebberston boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 19-run home win against fellow strugglers Scarborough.

Opener Alex Machen blasted 54 and Eddie Swiers 32 as the hosts posted 118-6 from 12 overs.

Brad Milburn's superb 60 gave Scarborough a fighting chance, but two wickets apiece from Swiers, Sam Hardie and Jamie Smith limited the visitors to 99-8.

A great all-round team effort helped Ebberston B keep their Division B promotion hopes alive with a 45-run success at Wykeham.

Alistair Fothergill hit 32, D Hayward 24 and skipper Jordan Welford 20 as the visitors recovered from 11-2 to reach 138-8 from 14 overs.

Thomas Horsley and David Hebron then took two wickets apiece as Ebberston pegged Wykeham back to 93-7.

Sherburn remain rooted to the foot of the division after a nine-wicket loss at home to Filey.

The hosts posted only 80-3 from their 12 overs, Phil Pickard top-scoring with 27.

Veteran batsman Craig Sanderson then blasted eight fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 58 which fired Filey to victory with nine wickets and 5.4 overs to spare.

Thomas Hazledine snapped up a brilliant 5-17 as Scalby B won by four wickets in a low-scoring Division C contest at Muston.

Charlie Geall also chipped in with a superb 3-6 from just 12 balls and Max Hesp 2-11 as the hosts were skittled for just 40 in 8.4 overs.

Mathew Hall-Atkinson took 2-2 in six balls to give Scalby a few worrying moments before they limped to a winning 41-6, opener Josh Lowe scoring a crucial 23.

Forge Valley B are still second after their seven-wicket success at Ravenscar, Eldho Thankachan bagging a superb 5-12 for the victors.

Benson David also weighed in with 3-12 as Ravenscar limped to 71-9.

Daisy Stokoe took two wickets for the hosts but Shine Suja's 33 helped Valley to a winning 72-3 from 8.1 overs.