Jim Boyes’ superb seven keeps Ebberston top of Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division

Seamer moved into top spot in Division One.

​The hosts were skittled for just 60 in pursuit of the leaders’ 153 all out, James McIntyre hitting 48 and James Wingrove 30no for Ebberston, Jeff Morrison continuing his fine form with 4-44.

Josh Morgan’s excellent ton helped Mulgrave stay second after their six-wicket home win against Brompton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Fletcher-Varey led the way for the visitors with 60no, Ross Triffitt adding 43no, Tom Pateman 40 and Steve Chapman 29 as they posted 191-6.

Morgan then struck a brilliant 101no from 90 balls to steer Mulgrave to victory on 192-4 from just 29.4 overs, sharing a 123-run third-wicket stand with Simon Bowes (49)

Stu Pickard scooped a stunning 6-21 as third-placed Cayton raced to a nine-wicket win at Great Habton.

Chris Mann bagged 2-8 and Harry Holden 2-19 as Habton were skittled for 57 in 28.2 overs, Michael Minz’ 34no firing Cayton to 61-1 in 7.5 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lachlan Scales’ excellent all-round show fired Scalby to a one-wicket win at Staxton.

Scales took 3-38 and Lachlan Cooke 3-20 as Staxton were dismissed for 146, Chris Dove hitting 43 and Ryan Baldry 41.

A brilliant 88 from Scales was the driving force behind Scalby’s successful 147-9 with just six balls to spare, Baldry and Linden Gray taking 3-40 and 3-22 respectively.

Second-from-bottom Heslerton had an 84-run win at basement club Flixton 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Middlewood’s impressive 73, allied to skipper Sam Triffitt’s 64, in an excellent third-wicket stand of 131, helped the visitors to 207-7, Fin Ward taking 3-43.

Ward also impressed with 42, while Taryn Moses added 25, but the hosts collapsed from 91-1 to 123 all out thanks to great bowling from Middlewood (3-21), with Adam Spaven, Marc Dring and Paul Kinghorn also taking two wickets apiece.

Brothers Adam and Matty Morris were the all-round heroes as Seamer moved into top spot in Division One after winning by 39 runs at home to former leaders Wykeham.

Adam Morris hit 50, skipper Gregg Chadwick 36 and Matty Morris 25 as Seamer posted 192-8, Dave Pearson taking 3-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke O’Brien (38) and Sam Owen (25) shone early on in Wykeham’s reply, but Adam (3-19) and Matty Morris (3-43) shone as the visitors were all out for 153.

Third-placed Ganton spurned the chance to make up ground on Wykeham as they slipped to a surprise 104-run home loss against Bridlington 2nds, mainly thanks to a magnificent all-round effort from Simon Leeson.

All-rounder Simon Leeson hit an excellent 70, Chris Leeson 40 and Josh Harvey 32 as Brid were all out for 197, Greg Cousins bagging 3-28 and Freddie Bradley 3-44.

Simon Leeson then sparkled with the ball with a spectacular 7-35 as Ganton slumped to 93 all out, number eight Rich Bannister hammering an incredible 60 in just 34 balls, including six sixes and three fours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Kipling’s cracking unbeaten 100 helped Snainton stroll to a nine-wicket win at neighbours Ebberston 2nds.

Kipling also bagged an exceedingly good 3-13 as the hosts were dismissed for 159, James Wilson taking 3-35, Jon King making a defiant 58.

In reply Kipling hammered his ton off 98 balls, including three sixes and 11 fours, sharing an opening stand of 131 with Tom Poor (45).

Sherburn strolled to a nine-wicket win at Fylingdales.

The hosts only managed 108-9, opener Tom Noble carrying his bat for 46 in 131 balls, Ben Simpson taking 3-23. George Wilson’s 60no steered Sherburn to a successful 109-1 in 24.4 overs.

Thornton Dale earned a 74-run triumph at Sewerby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale slipped to 12-3 early on, but recovered well thanks to fine knocks from Tim Hunt (55), Adie Turnbull (52no) and Sam Clapton (38) to post 181-5, Ash Porter bagging an impressive 4-26.

The hosts only managed 109-7 in reply, Ian Jones hitting 30no, while Gareth Hunt scooped 3-17.

Division Two basement club Ravenscar lost by one run in a thriller at second-from-bottom Cloughton.

Jish Rewcroft’s brilliant 5-36, helped by two wickets apiece from teenager Ryan Souter and Hikmatullah Najib dismissed Cloughton for 102.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rewcroft then struck 48, the game’s highest score by far, but was offered little help as Ravenscar were all out just one run short of the home side’s total, collapsing from 88-5 to 101 all out as Gary Jordan took 3-25.

Leaders Settrington worked hard for their three-wicket victory at home to Flamborough.

Tristan Midgley took 4-29 and Rob Harrison 3-10 as Boro were dismissed for 123, losing their last seven wickets for 19 runs, despite a great knock of 67 by Luke Dixon and Marcos Brown Garcia’s 34.

Stephen Beal (34) and fellow opener Jamie Rounthwaite (29) gave 10-man Setty a strong start, but Alan Stadler’s 3-12 and Jack Waud’s 3-25 brought Boro back into contention but Callum Morley’s 12no saw the hosts to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cayton 2nds won by seven wickets at home to Mulgrave 2nds to move into second spot.

Kieran Glave took 3-8 as Mulgrave were dismissed for 128, opener Nick Gibson hitting 45.

Veterans Simon Glave (44) and Lee Kerr (26) saw Cayton home.

Ben Brown’s brilliant six-wicket haul helped Thixendale secure a seven-wicket win at home to Seamer 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown bagged a cracking 6-22 as the visitors were skittled for 88, Tom Greenwood hitting 28.