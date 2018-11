Kirkbymoorside have quit the Readers Scarborough Beckett League after a testing 2018 campaign.

The news comes as another blow to the SBL, who tweeted the announcement.

They Tweeted: "Unfortunately, we received notification from @KMSCricketClub last night that they will not be taking part in the SBCL in 2019.

"They will be continuing to play evening cricket in the #Ryedale Beckett League. We wish them well and hope they return to our Saturday league soon."