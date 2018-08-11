Leaders Snainton edge closer to title with win at rivals Mulgrave 2nds

Ten-man Snainton claimed a crucial four-wicket win at Division Two promotion rivals Mulgrave 2nds.

The home side were skittled for 134 despite a battling 46 from Nick Gibson and 32 from teenager Ben Duell.

Ben Norman was the pick of the Snainton attack with 5-40, Rob Holt and Mike Thorpe bagging two wickets apiece, the latter's spell proving to be the turning point of the game.

Michael Kipling (28), Steve Ridley (27) and Norman (23) then dug deep to steer Snainton to victory despite 2-31 from Duell.

Cloughton 2nds boosted their own promotion challenge with a rapid win at a weakened Heslerton 2nds.

S Ward took 4-33 and Grant Ellwell 3-43 as Heslerton were skittled for 84 in 19 overs John Lay hitting 23 and Rob Green 20, then the visitors knocked off the runs in 12.1 overs thanks to 41 from Mark Pryce, Liam Salt weighing in with 26.

A magnificent seven-wicket haul from Will Warwick helped Ravenscar coast to a home win against relegation battlers Flamborough.

Vateran medium-pacer Warwick scooped 7-31 and Babu Matthew 3-5 as Boro crumbled to 56 all out in 20.2 overs.

Andy Edgar marked his return from injury with an unbeaten 26 as Ravenscar knocked off the runs for the loss of just one wicket in 13.3 overs, H Gheewala adding 18 not out.

Nawton Grange 2nds boosted their chances of beating the drop with a massive 191-run win at fellow strugglers Forge Valley 2nds.

Neil Adams smashed 80, Nathan Marwood 49 and Ben Stamp 39 not out as Grange posted 228-6 at Wilson's Lane.

Valley were then skittled for just 37 as Liam Wood scooped 4-4.

Muston claimed a five-wicket home win against relegation-fighting Flixton 3rds.

Geoff Hill scored a cracking 80 and brother Pete Hill 30 as Flixton made 164-9, Kyle Orange taking 3-37.

Veteran David Meer (38) and Gary Hanson (34no) steered Muston to victory.

Bridlington 2nds took a huge step towards the Division Two title with a dramatic one-wicket win at second-placed Fylingdales.

With both sides already assured of promotion, it was all about the title race at Fylingthorpe, the home side posting 162-8, Mark Estill smacking 55 and Frankie Reffold taking 4-27.

Greg Miller gave Brid a fine start with 49, but fine bowling from Tom Shrimpton (4-41) saw them struggle to victory with the final pair at the crease, Elliot Traves also making a crucial 39, the win giving Brid a 16-point lead with just two games left.

Darrel Lewis' unbeaten 125 steered Seamer 2nds to an eight-wicket win at Sewerby 2nds.

Archie Garham also added 36 not out as Seamer reached a winning 196-2 with an over to spare, after the home side had posted 195-6 thanks to a fine 75 from Ian Dennis and Ian Jones' solid 56.

Wykeham 2nds eased to a seven-wicket win against fellow strugglers Pickering 3rds..

Rob Shepherdson bagged 4-32 as the Pikes limped to 129-8 from 45 overs, George Baldwin hitting 32, Charlie Marwood 26 and George Hodgson 32.

Tom Poor's unbeaten 60 then steered Wykeham to victory, Shepherdson capping a fine all-round day with 32.

Ebberston 2nds are in deep relegation trouble near the bottom of the table after losing by 152 runs at Cayton 2nds.

Darren Foreman struck 54, Simon Glave 45, Daz Jones and Mark Sayers 28 apiece as well as 28 not out for Gary Dixon as Cayton racked up 253-6, Simon Pickering and Mike Horsley bagging two wickets each for the depleted visitors.

Horsley top-scored with 38 retired in reply as Ebberston were dismissed for 101, Jacob Warters hitting 27, while Foreman snapped up 3-5, with two apiece for Jones and Glave to cap a fine win for the home side.

Relegated Kirkbymoorside threw their game against Wold Newton.

Division Four East winners Filey 2nds edged to a one-wicket home win against Scalby 3rds.

Phil Perry hit 41 and Nathan Barber 43 as Scalby posted 155-8.

Micky Blyth then struck 31 and Jonny Hunter 45 as Filey sneaked to victory in the face of top bowling from skipper Tash Turan (3-39) and teenager Scott Wilson (3-42)

Scarborough 3rds conceded their home game against Ravenscar 2nds, the second game in succession between the two sides which has been thrown by the strugglers, while Cayton 3rds conceded their game against Wold Newton 2nds.

Chris Suggitt smashed 139 not out and Ben Atkinson 130 as Brompton 2nds crushed eight-man Pickering 4ths by 171 runs.

Brompton showed no mercy against the weakened young Pikes as they posted 299-1 from 40 overs, making good use of the many gaps in the field, and thanks to a battling 50 from their only non-junior batsman Simon Boyes the defiant Pikes made 128-4 in reply.

Wykeham 3rds conceded their game with league winners Ganton 2nds, while Forge Valley 3rds also conceded their match against Sherburn 2nds.

Results from August 11

Division Two:

*Cayton 2nds 253-6 (Daz Foreman 54, Simon Glave 45, Gary Dixon 28no, Daz Jones 28, Mark Sayers 28, Simon Pickering 2-38, Mike Horsley 2-63) beat Ebberston 2nds 101 all out (Mike Horsley 38r, Jacob Waters 27, Daz Foreman 3-5, Simon Glave 2-16, Daz Jones 2-46) by 152 runs. Pts 22:5

Bridlington 2nds 163-9 (Greg Miller 49, Elliott Traves 39, Tom Shrimpton 4-41) beat *Fylingdales 162-8 (Mark Estill 55, Frankie Reffold 4-27) by 1 wkts. Pts 20:11

Wold Newton beat *Kirkbymoorside – Match conceded by Kirkbymoorside. Pts 22:-10

Seamer 2nds 196-2 (Darrol Lewis 125no, Archie Graham 36no) beat *Sewerby 2nds 195-6 (Ian Dennis 75, Ian Jones 58) by 8 wkts. Pts 20:8

*Wykeham 2nds 130-3 (Tom Poor 60no, Robin Shepherdson 33) beat Pickering 3rds 129-8 (George Baldwin 32, George Hodgson 32, Charlie Marwood 26, Robin Shepherdson 4-32) by 7 wkts. Pts 20:6

Division Three:

Nawton Grange 2nds 228-6 (Neil Adams 80, Nathan Marwood 49, Ben Stamp 39no) beat *Forge Valley 2nds 37 all out (Liam Wood 4-4) by 191 runs. Pts 22:3

Cloughton 2nds 86-2 (Mark Pryce 41, Liam Salt 26) beat *Heslerton 2nds 84 all out (John Lay 23, Scott Wardman 4-33, Grant Ellwell 3-43) by 8 wkts. Pts 22:2

Snainton 136-4 (Michael Kipling 28, Steve Ridley 27, Ben Norman 23, Ben Duell 2-31) beat *Mulgrave 2nds 134 all out (Nick Gibson 46, Ben Duell 32, Ben Norman 5-40, Michael Thorpe 2-11, Rob Holt 2-16) by 6 wkts. Pts 22:5

*Muston 165-5 (Dave Meer 38, Gary Hanson 34no, Jack Stephenson 2-32) beat Flixton 3rds 164-9 (Geoff Hill 80, Pete Hill 30, Kyle Orange 3-37, Scott Orange 2-33) by 5 wkts. Pts 20:8

*Ravenscar 57-1 (Andy Edgar 26no) beat Flamborough 56 all out (Will Warwick 7-31, Babu Matthew 3-5) by 9 wkts. Pts 22:0

Division Four (East):

*Filey 2nds 156-9 (John Hunter 45, Mick Blyth 31, Tashkan Turan 3-39, Scott Wilson 3-42) beat Scalby 3rds 155-8 (Nathan Barber 43, Phil Perry 41) by 1 wkt. Pts 20:11

Ravenscar 2nds beat *Scarborough 3rds – Match conceded by Scarborough 3rds. Pts 20:-10

*Wold Newton 2nds beat Cayton 3rds – Match conceded by Cayton 3rds. Pts 20:-10

Division Four (West):

Brompton 2nds 299-1 (Chris Suggitt 139no, Ben Atkinson 130) beat *Pickering 4ths 128-4 (Simon Boyes 50) by 171 runs. Pts 20:5

*Sherburn 2nds beat Forge Valley 3rds – Match conceded by Forge Valley 3rds. Pts 20:-10

Ganton 2nds beat *Wykeham 3rds – Match conceded by Wykeham 3rds. Pts 20:-10