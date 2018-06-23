Leaders Snainton slip up at home to Flamborough

A six-wicket haul from Flamborough bowler Ben Traves steered his side to a shock 45-run win at Division Three leaders Snainton.

Snainton looked to be in the driving seat after dismissing Boro for 125, MIchael Kipling taking 3-8 and Leigh Watson 3-31, Graeme Harvey top-scoring with what turned out be a crucial 37.

Traves then scooped 6-33 as Snainton slumped to 80 all out.

Cloughton 2nds missed the chance to gain ground though, as their depleted side were hammered by 150 runs by visitors Ravenscar.

The nine-man hosts won the toss and chose to field, an option they soon regretted as openers Joe Bayes (85) and Ivan Kirk (72no) flayed the bowling attack to all parts in a stand of 184, then Richard Cooper hit 26 after Bayes was clean-bowled after smashing 13 boundaries in his innings, Ravenscar ending on 235-2 from 40 overs.

Jon Nelson snapped up 3-14 and Will Warwick 3-40 and Adam Graham bagged two run-outs as Cloughton slumped to 88 all out in 24 overs despite a battling 42 from Craig Thordarson, as Ravenscar moved up into third spot.

Bridlington 2nds maintained top spot in Division Two thanks to a four-wicket home win against Ebberston 2nds.

Jake Finnegan struck 40 and Tom Holmes 24 as Ebberston were dismissed for 117, Ben Jackson's outstanding 5-13 and Callum Battams' 3-19 putting Brid on top.

Adrian Turnbull's canny spell of 3-12 kept Ebberston in the game but Mark Purves' 47 and Jackson's 26 saw them home.

Fylingdales remain in touch with the leaders after a 146-run win at home to Wykeham 2nds.

Chris Hurworth hit an excellent 94, while Chris Shrimpton was unbeaten for a cracking 74 and Barry Heyes added 42 in Dales' imposing 265-7.

David Stockhill's 31 was the only knock of note as Wykeham slumped to 121-9 from their 45 overs, Tom Shrimpton the top home bowler with 4-22.

Wold Newton batsman Charles Gray hammered an unbeaten 104 as his side eased to a nine-wicket win at home to Sewerby 2nds.

Robin Coates cracked 73 for the visitors, Ian Dennis adding 26 as Mark Holtby bagged 4-26 as Sewerby reached 174-8.

Gray then guided Newton safely home along with Dave Southwell's unbeaten 50.

Basement club Kirkbymoorside won by six wickets at home to Seamer 2nds.

The visitors posted a decent 192-6 thanks to fine knocks from stalwarts Darrol Lewis (70), Phil Metcalfe (43) and Dave Graham (38).

In reply a powerful unbeaten 65 from Andy Bayes along with 59 by veteran Pete Kent saw the Moorsiders to victory.

Cayton 2nds won by 17 runs at Pickering 3rds.

Mark Sayers hit 45 and Shaun Barrass 33 not out as Cayton reached 167-9, George Baldwin taking 4-31 and veteran Tony Evans 3-22.

In reply the Pikes were all out for 150, Baldwin adding 44, Charlie Marwood 37 and Paul Wilkie 31, but top bowling from Simon Glave (4-35) and Simon Stubbs (3-28) gave the win to Cayton.

Filey 2nds tightened their grip on the leadership of Division Four East with a five-wicket win at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Nathan Vernon bagged 3-32 as the home side were dismissed for 123, Matty Jones scoring 38 and Joe Lenton 28.

Ellery Liley saw Filey home with an unbeaten 38 after fine work from veteran Micky Blythe and Rhiannon Graham, who struck 26 apiece.

Wold Newton 2nds stayed in touch with Filey after a six-wicket home win against Cayton 3rds.

Matthew Atkinson took 5-19 and Chris Hodgson as Cayton were shot out for 60 and Newton knocked them off comfortably.

Ravenscar 2nds suffered a 44-run loss at home to Scalby 3rds, paying the price for a succession of dropped catches.

Lower-order batsmen Toby Pearce (40) and Tashken Turan (28no) made the most of these fielding errors and hit late runs after the early foundations had been laid by a steady 32 from opener Phil Perry, the visitors posting 155-7 despite fine bowling from Jon Murrell (4-40) and Jish Rewcroft (2-10) in their respective 10-over spells.

Despite a battling 40 from opener Rewcroft the home side were never really up with the run-rate require thanks to top bowling from new 16-year-old signing Scott Wilson (3-13) and Adam Millard (2-12).

George Shannon's unbeaten 108 saw Wykeham 3rds earn a 113-run win at Malton & Old Malton 4ths in Division Four West.

George Shannon's knock was the mainstay of the visitors' 232-3, Liam Eyre adding 50.

Ethan Smith hit a fine 68 in reply but top bowling from Graham Shannon (3-13) and Ben Flinton (3-20) saw Malton slip to 119-9.

Jake Sarup's powerful 73 helped Ganton 2nds earn a 112-run win at Sherburn 2nds.

Dan Reardon added 50 and Freddie Lockwood 26 as Ganton eased to 208-6, Sherburn skittled for 96 in reply, Ash OIldroyd's defiant 32 not out the only knock of note as Sarup took 4-22 and Lockwood 3-28.

Chris Suggitt's unbeaten 66 guided Brompton 2nds to a nine-wicket win ar Forge Valley 3rds.

Tony Hulme bagged 4-6 and Ben Atkinson 3-18 as Valley were dismissed for 102, John Flinton hitting 39.

Thornton Dale 2nds won by 71 runs at home to Pickering 4ths.

Ian Taylor hit 66 as Dale posted 179-7, then John Ellis bagged 4-18 and Paul Waring 3-21 as the Pikes were all out for 108 despite 27 from Simon Boyes.

Division Two

*Bridlington II 118-6 (Mark Purves 47, Ben Jackson 26, Adrian Turnbull 3-12) beat Ebberston II 117 all out (Jake Finnegan 40, Tom Holmes 24, Ben Jackson 5-13, Callum Battams 3-19) by 4 wkts. Pts 22:5

*Kirkbymoorside 198-4 (Andy Bayes 65no, Peter Kent 59, Steve Winwood 2-24) beat Seamer II 192-6 (Darrol Lewis 70, Phil Metcalfe 43, Dave Graham 38, Jez Underwood 2-26, Peter Kent 2-42) by 6 wkts. Pts 20:9

Cayton II 167-9 (Mark Sayer 45, Shaun Barrass 33no, George Baldwin 4-31, Tony Evans 3-22) beat *Pickering III 150 all out (George Baldwin 44, Charlie Marwood 37, Paul Wilkie 31, Simon Glave 4-35, Simon Stubbs 3-28) by 17 runs. Pts 22:9

*Wold Newton 177-1 (Charles Gray 104no, Dave Southwell 50no) beat Sewerby II 174-8 (Robin Coates 73, Ian Dennis 26, Mark Holtby 4-26) by 9 wkts. Pts 20:6

*Fylingdales 265-7 (Chris Hurworth 94, Chris Shrimpton 74no, Barry Heyes 42) beat Wykeham II 121-9 (David Stockhill 31, Tom Shrimpton 4-22) by 146 runs. Pts 20:6.

Division Three

Ravenscar 235-2 (Joe Bayes 84, Ivan Kirk 72no, Richard Cooper 26) beat *Cloughton II 88 all out (Craig Thordarson 42, John Nelson 3-14, Will Warwick 3-40) by 150 runs. Pts 22:2

*Nawton Grange II v Muston – No result received from Nawton Grange II.

Flamborough 125 all out (Greame Harvey 37, Michael Kipling 3-8, Leigh Watson 3-31) beat *Snainton 80 all out (Ben Traves 6-33) by 45 runs. Pts 22:7

Division Four (East)

Scarborough III beat *Muston II – Match conceded by Muston II. Pts 22:-10

Scalby III 155-7 (Toby Pearce 40, Phil Perry 32, Tashkan Turan 28no, Jon Murrell 4-40, Jish Rewcroft 2-40) beat *Ravenscar II 111-7 (Jish Rewcroft 40, S Wilson 3-13, A Millard 2-12) by 44 runs. Pts 20:7

Filey II 126-5 (Ellery Liley 38no, Micky Blythe 26, Rhiannon Graham 26, Matty Jones 2-12, Steve Norris 2-42) beat *Scarborough Rugby Club 123 all out (Matty Jones 38, Joe Lenton 28, Nathan Vernon 3-32, Ben Robson 2-13) by 5 wkts. Pts 22:4

*Wold Newton II 61-4 beat Cayton III 60 all out (Matthew Atkinson 5-19, Chris Hodgson 3-16) by 6 wkts. Pts 22:2

Division Four (West)

Brompton II 103-1 (Chris Suggitt 66no, Ben Atkinson 27no) beat *Forge Valley III 102 all out (John Flinton 39, John Walkington 21no, Tony Hulme 4-6, Ben Atkinson 3-18) by 9 wkts. Pts 22:2

Wykeham III 232-3 (George Shannon 108no, Liam Eyre 50, Mick Liversidge 2-51) beat *Malton & Old Malton IV 119-9 (Ethan Smith 68, Graham Shannon 3-13, Ben Flinton 3-20) by 113 runs. Pts 20:5

Ganton II 208-6 (Jake Sarup 73, Dan Reardon 50, Freddie Lockwood 26) beat *Sherburn II 96 all out (Ash Oldroyd 32no, Jake Sarup 4-22, Freddie Lockwood 3-28) by 112 runs. Pts 22:4

*Thornton Dale II 179-7 (Ian Taylor 66, Dave Scott 24, Dan Hellman 22, H Wood 2-22, Gary Newton 2-24) beat Pickering IV 108 all out (Simon Boyes 27, John Ellis 4-18, Paul Waring 3-21) by 71 runs. Pts 22:5