Leah lands spot on England Pathway

Sherburn’s Leah Dobson has earned a place on the England Women’s winter training pathway scheme for 2018/19.

She will attend 15 sessions at Loughborough from December to March.

The call-up follows a successful season with Yorkshire for Leah, who finished as the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire across all the women’s and girls age groups.

She represented the Women’s first and second teams along with the Under-17s, scoring 500 runs at an average of 38.

Leah said: “I am over the moon with this great news.

“Over the winter it will allow me to progress as a cricketer and hopefully in the near future, be apart of the England Senior Academy and progress into the first team.”

Leah’s dad Nick is delighted with the news.

He added: “Leah’s rapid rise in the game has been a privilege to witness, we are delighted that she has been given this opportunity to hopefully compete at the highest level.

“It’s so close but we know there is a lot of hard work and commitment ahead for her to continue progressing.”