Lloyd Dowson backs Evening League

The Andy Hire Scarborough Evening Cricket League has benefited from sponsorship given by Lloyd Dowson, who have agreed to continue their support for this season by sponsoring the Lloyd Dowson Cricket Cup competition.

Bernard Goulding, secretary of the Evening League said: “We very much appreciate the sponsorship from Lloyd Dowson.

“This support will help us to provide prizes for the cup winners and runners up, and local charities will also benefit.”

Vanessa Rowbottom, director for Lloyd Dowson, added: “We are pleased to show our continued support for the Scarborough Evening Cricket League as many members of the local community can enjoy the sport and the social environment that it provides.

“The league is a credit to the volunteers who give dedicated time in ensuring that is a success.”

The Evening League will hold the final of the Lloyd Dowson Cricket Cup on Tuesday July 24 at Flixton Cricket Club.

The final starts at 6pm start, followed by a presentation.