Loan star Harry Burton fires Snainton to win at Wold Newton

Harry Burton in bowling action for Bridlington 1sts

Loan player Harry Burton top-scored with 65no as Snainton posted 197-6 from 35 overs in the rain-affected clash, Steve Eyre adding 41 and Ben Norman 32.

Jack Heslehurst top-scored with 34 as Newton were dismissed for 115, Norman taking 3-25 and James Wilson 3-31.

Ganton will also be harbouring slim hopes of gaining promotion after a 105-run triumph at Mulgrave 2nds.

Skipper Will Bradley led by example with a top score of 52 as the visitors posted an impressive 236-6 from 39 overs in a rain-affected match.

Opener Ian Cousins also laid the early foundations with 34, but it was an explosive 54no from just 27 balls from Rich Bannister, including five sixes and four fours, that put Ganton in the driving seat, sharing an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 85 with Tom Pick (26no)

Ben Duell was the top Mulgrave bowler with 3-54.

The hosts only managed 131-5 in reply, Chris Spenceley scoring 47no and Chris Clarkson 35,

The wet weather came to the rescue of second-placed Ebberston 2nds with them in deep trouble at 57-6 at home to leaders Fylingdales.

Seamer & Irton 2nds boosted their chances of beating the drop with a seven-wicket win at fellow strugglers Grosmont.

The 10-man hosts posted 109-8, Joe MacDonald top-scoring with 38no, Caeleb Potter taking 3-19.

Skipper Joe Tiffany’s 53no saw Seamer safely to victory.

Third-placed Scalby 2nds were 109-4 when rain stopped play in their match at Wykeham 2nds.

Division Three leaders Glaisdale won by 52 runs at home to basement club Pickering 3rds.

Skipper Tom Wardell blasted a powerful 69no and opener Alex Burtt 66 as Glaisdale posted 222-7, Keith Barber taking 4-49.

Opener Bri Leckenby showed his class with an excellent 83 in reply, but was offered little help as the nine-man Pikes slipped to 170 all out.

Second-placed Great Habton 2nds suffered a shock 43-run home reverse against relegation-battling Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

Several Flixton batsmen got starts without really pushing on, with Freddie Gunning hitting 31, Daniel Virr 30, and openers Fin Ward and Charlie Colley also hitting 25 apiece for the youthful visitors.

Macauley Gibson was the leading bowler for the home side with 3-50 as Flixton were all out for 197 in 38.4 overs.

At 85-1 Habton looked in firm control of the run-chase but Colley and Ward then capped fine all-round displays with bowling figures of 3-17 and 3-21 respectively as Habton were all out for 154 in 39.5 overs.

Opener Doug Bentley top-scored for the promotion-chasers with 41 while Jack Stockdale (36) and Will Wright (31) also tried their best.

Nawton Grange 2nds also lifted their promotion ambitions with a seven-wicket success at Scarborough RUFC.

Sam Degazon snapped up 4-30 as the home side were pegged back to 109-9.

Anton Wessels’ 48no then sealed the win for Grange.

Jonathon Atkinson’s 5-36 proved in vain for Muston as their game at Ravenscar was also rained off.

Bradley Gregory also bagged 3-27 as the hosts were 101 all out in 33.4 overs, Will Warwick hitting 45 and skipper Shaun Bayes 25.

Malton & Old Malton 3rds had made 103-5 off 23.1 overs when wet weather wiped out their game at Filey 2nds.

Ellery Liley had taken 3-35 before play stopped.

Bridlington 3rds boosted their Division Four title hopes with an eight-wicket triumph at Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

The hosts limped to 97-9 and Brid openers Josh Garbutt (39) and Steve Lount (35) secured the win.

Third-placed Goathland won by five wickets in a low-scoring contest at home to Scalby 3rds.

Scarborough 3rds cruised to a seven-wicket win against Wykeham 3rds at North Marine Road.

Toby Jones’ sparkling unbeaten 85 helped Cayton 3rds storm to a 109-run victory at Thornton Dale 2nds.

David Walker also struck an excellent 64no and Richard Seastron 45 as Cayton posted 219-2 from 37.2 overs.

Dale made 110-8 in reply.

Sherburn 2nds were 116-8 from 23 overs at home to leaders Forge Valley 2nds when the elements called a halt to play.