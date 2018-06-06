Lyth's record knock helps Tykes claim crucial Roses win

Whitby’s Adam Lyth continued his superb form in the One Day Cup with a cracking 144 in Yorkshire’s Roses 16-run win against Lancashire at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Lyth eclipsed his previous best of 136, and, with David Willey (131) shared a second-wicket stand of 235 in Yorkshire’s 379-7 - a record for them against another first-class county.

The batsman said: “It was a fantastic win. It was a bit too close for my liking, but a win’s a win.

“I thought the first half, especially, we were fantastic.

“That’s my fifth List A hundred now.

“Dave was fantastic. He comes in at three for a bit of a pinch-hitting role, but he said ‘It’s a good wicket, I’m going to bat some time’.

“I was going well at the other end, and it gave him five or six overs to work out the pitch and his scoring shots. When he got past 25, he was sublime.”