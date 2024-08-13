Mulgrave’s Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division​ title bid dented by home loss to Ebberston

Josh Richardson in bowling action for Bridlington 3rds. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

​Mulgrave’s CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division title hopes were dented by a 151-run loss at home to note-0Ebberston.

George Hardie smashed 88 and James Wingrove 77, Joe Dunnett 51 and Jordan Welford 26 as the visitors racked up 278-6 from their 45 overs, Craig Thompson taking 3-84.

Spinner Matthew Kings then claimed a superb 5-33 and Frankie Beal chipped in with 3-35 as Mulgrave slumped to 127 all out, but remain top by three points with a game in hand on their rivals.

Second-placed Staxton had a 14-run loss at Seamer, who maintain their slim chances of a title win.

Cricket reports

Gregg Chadwick hit a magnificent 102 for the hosts, Harry Holden adding 56 as they posted 257-7. Staxton were then dismissed for 243 in reply with four balls remaining, despite the best efforts of Linden Gray (67), David Morris (66) and Tom Ward (37), losing their last five wickets for 15 runs, Caeleb Potter scooping 4-42.

Staithes earned a dramatic one-wicket win at Scalby.

K Johnson hit 57 as the hosts made 183-8, Simon Bowes taking 3-34. Staithes then collapsed to 60-6 and at 140-9, after C Horne hit a battling 45, and seemed doomed to defeat until last-wicket pair Jeff Morrison (20no) and Callum Simpson (21no) saw them to a winning 184-9 with two balls remaining despite the best efforts of Paul Hesp (4-34) and Liam Cousins (3-30).

Brompton strolled to a 182-run triumph at home to relegated Great Habton.

Tom Fletcher-Varey struck 76 as the hosts amassed 265-7, James Bruce's brilliant 4-2 saw Habton crash to 83 all out.

The battle for promotion as Division One runners-up is set to go down to the wire as second-placed Brid 2nds and third-placed Flixton 2nds both lost.

Brid 2nds had a shock five-wicket loss at second-from-bottom Heslerton.

Andy Leeson led the way with 68 as the visitors posted an impressive 266-9, Josh Mainprize adding 35 and Josh Harvey 32, but Heslerton all-rounder Kristian Wilkinson – who had taken 3-66 – smashed a stunning 121no in 100 balls to fire the hosts to the win, Adam Spaven hitting 47 and Sam Triffitt 44.

On Sunday, Thornton Dale won by nine runs at Flixton 2nds, Tim Hunt the star man with 81 for the victors as they hit 197-7, with two wickets and a run-out capping a top all-round show for Hunt as Flixton made 188-9 despite Harrison Zakrzewski’s 44no.

Mike Artley struck a brilliant 104 as Sewerby kept their faint promotion hopes afloat with a 29-run success at home to basement club Scalby 2nds.

The hosts posted 223-5, 10-man Scalby were all out for 194 in reply despite the efforts of skipper Daniel Gregory (59) and Tim Piper (42), Ian Jones the hosts’ star bowler with an excellent 5-42.

Nine-man Settrington pulled further away from the relegation zone with a shock three-run win at home to champions-elect Sherburn.

An excellent 111 from 112 deliveries by Eddie Rounthwaite helped Setty to 185 all out, Chris Crawford taking 4-37.

Three wickets apiece from Callum Morley and Taryn Midgley, plus two each from Ben Corner and Rounthwaite saw the table-toppers fall agonisingly short on 182 all out, Jamie Thomson hitting 49 and George Wilson 37.

Fylingdales also lifted their chances of beating the drop with a six-wicket home win against Ganton.

Taylor Humble snapped up 4-38 and Joe Husband 3-15 as 10-man Ganton slipped from 80-3 to 128 all out. Husband hit 47 and Chris Hurworth 36 as Dales sealed the win with 129-4 in 29.5 overs.

Sean Exley took 4-38 and hit 68 as leaders Cloughton secured promotion from Division Two with a nine-wicket win at home to Grosmont.

S Knaggs hit 57 and Arran Liddle 42 as 10-man Grosmont collapsed from 131-2 to 144 all out. Exley and Joel Ramm (48no) wrapped up the win.

Seamer 2nds fought back from 83 all out to win by 38 runs at Ebberston 2nds.

Paul Goodenough’s excellent 4-5 put Ebberston on top, but they then crumbled to 45 all out as Reggie Steels snapped up 4-25 and veteran Paul Greenhough 3-7.

Filey 2nds’ promotion challenge foundered with a 52-run loss at rivals Flamborough, thanks to a cracking 103 not out by opener Luke Dixon.

Boro posted 205-5, Ben Eblet taking 3-49, then Jack Carradice-Clarkson (3-25) and Marcos Brown-Garcia (3-38) sent Filey crashing from 86-2 to 153 all out, Harry Pinder top-scoring with 46.

Cayton 2nds claimed a crucial 11-run win at home to basement club Snainton.

Veterans Simon Glave and Paul Pennock struck 77 and 45 respectively as Cayton made 218-6, Ben Norman's magnificent 92 not out and stalwart Carl Wilson’s 44 kept Snainton in the game but Chris Pearson captured 3-29 as the visitors fell narrowly short on 207-7.

Malton 3rds edged closer to the drop after their 43-run loss at home to Mulgrave 2nds.

Mark McCarthy hit 65 and opener Nick Gibson 52 as Mulgrave reached 223, then Malton limped to 180-6 in reply, Arthur Camacho top-scoring with 48 not out.

Division Three leaders Forge Valley sealed promotion with a 193-run home win against Pickering 3rds.

Charlie Baldwin smacked 75 and Aron Calvert 71 as Valley posted 291-8, then the Pikes were skittled for 98 Liam Calvert bagging a stunning 5-16.

Second-placed Glaisdale look set for promotion despite Steve Hill’s excellent 104 helping Staxton 2nds to a nine-wicket win at the Whitby club.

Pete Stentiford struck 59, Jack Harland 43no and Billy Blake 28no as the hosts posted 201-6, Mark Dove taking 3-44. Openers Hill and Daniel Thewlis (63no) then shared a superb stand of 188 to secure the win.

Wykeham 2nds bagged a 75-run win at Ravenscar, a result which relegated the hosts.

M Harry’s stunning 102, allied to strong knocks by David Stockhill (44) and Jack Milburn (34) saw Wykeham post 237-7, Rob Watson taking 4-48.

The hosts limped to 162-8 in reply, Jish Rewcroft hitting 39 and J Noble 35, Will Ward taking three wickets.

Wold Newton are all-but relegated after a 161-ruin loss at Scarborough Hospital.

Anoop Singh smashed 125 as Hospital made 290-7, and Shahul Salim took 4-21 as Newton were skittled for 109.

Sherburn 2nds won by 78 runs at Scarborough RUFC.

Brompton 2nds closed in on promotion from Division Four with a rapid nine-wicket win at Brid 3rds.

Dan Boyle bagged a brilliant 5-16 and Aaron Fox 4-16 as Brid were skittled for 32 in 15.2 overs, S Johnson’s 21no steering them to a winning 34-1 in just six overs.

Leaders Staithes 2nds romped to a 214-run home success against Forge Valley 2nds to confirm their promotion.

Lucas Theaker hit 77 as the hosts racked up 282, Liam Champion adding 50 as Steven Bates bagged a superb 6-35. Champion's stunning 5-9 capped a top all-round show as Valley slumped to 68 all out.

Jon Murrell's 5-15 helped Ravenscar 2nds win by 61 runs at Wykeham 3rds.

Tim Cashell hit a brilliant 107 and JJ Denton 100 as Scarborough 3rds romped to a 251-run win at home Scalby 3rds.

Paul Waring's 74 helped Thornton Dale 2nds to a 53-run win at home to Malton 4ths.