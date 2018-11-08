Nine teams to contest Indoor Cricket League

Nine local cricket sides have signed up to the new Indoor Cricket League.

Brompton, Cayton, Cloughton, Filey, Ravenscar, Scalby, Scarborough, Snainton and Staxton have all signed up to the new league.

The league gets under way on Monday January 7 at Pindar Leisure Centre.

The first fixtures see Snainton take on Cayton, Brompton play Scalby and Scarborough meet Ravenscar.

The following week, Filey play Cloughton, Staxton face Scalby and Snainton face Ravenscar.

The new Indoor League are looking for a sponsor as the new season approaches.

Anyone interested should contact the SBL on Twitter @sblcricket or on their Facebook page via @beckettcricket