Norman helps Flixton conquer Egerton and keep Lord's dream alive

Tom Norman inspired Flixton to a home win against Egerton as they moved into the last eight of the National Village Cup.

Manchester-based Egerton won the toss and chose to bat first, skipper Will Halton regretting that decision when he was bowled by Jamie Nesfield without getting off the mark.

Opener Jamie Hancock (32) and Daniel Partington (36) steadied the ship for the visitors, but Harry Walmsley dismissed them both to ensure his side got back on top.

Tom Norman then took over, taking he next four wickets to fall to claim figures of 4-26 from eight overs.

Will Norman and Marley Ward ran out to Egerton batsmen and the visitors fell away to 150 all out from their 39.5 overs.

Richard Malthouse chipped in with 1-22, Walmsley finished with 2-31, and Jamie Nesfield 1-13.

Flixton’s reply started in steady fashion, openers Malthouse (24) and Stu Stocks (18), helping the hosts put an early dent in their victory target.

Tom Norman then hit three fours in his unbeaten 35 as he helped Flixton over the line in 29.5 overs.

He was ably supported by Will Hutchinson (20) and Will Norman (36no), the latter crashing four huge sixes and two fours to help his side win at a canter and keep their dreams of a Lord’s final alive.

Flixton host Cheshire-based Broadbottom in their quarter-final clash on Sunday July 8.