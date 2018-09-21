PICTURES / Flixton v Liphook & Ripsley at Lord's

Flixton beat Liphook & Ripsley by 72 runs at Lord's to lift the prestigious National Village Cup on Sunday.

Will Palmer was on hand at the Home of Cricket to capture the day for The Scarborough News.

Flixton celebrate a wicket during their National Village Cup final win at Lord's. Pictures by Will Palmer.

